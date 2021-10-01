‘Real Democrat’ Tracie Davis launches Senate bid

The Democratic Primary in Senate District 6 heated up Friday, with Rep. Tracie Davis entering the race to succeed term-limited Sen. Audrey Gibson.

Davis, who has represented House District 13 since 2016, is positioning herself as a “real Democrat” willing to stand up to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“Filling the shoes of Senator Gibson will be a difficult task indeed, however I am beyond excited for the opportunity to continue my public service in the Florida Senate,” Davis said. “District 6 needs someone who will deliver jobs and services to Duval County while opposing the dangerous policies and politics of the Governor and the Republicans in Tallahassee. I’m the only candidate in this race who has done that. I’m ready for this fight, and it starts today.”

“As State Representative, I’ve helped pass laws that encourage the hiring of minority teachers, protect victims of sexual abuse, support our local small businesses, increase voter access, bring better jobs and health care services to Duval County,” she added. “I want to build on those successes in the State Senate.”

Davis already has serious competition in the race.

Jacksonville City Council member Reggie Gaffney neared $300,000 raised after just a month and a half in the race in the most recent filings. He has $219,250 in his Friends of Reggie Gaffney political committee and another $67,330 in his campaign account.

The bulk of Gaffney’s August fundraising went to the political committee for a second straight month, with donors giving $67,500 to that account. Developers and real estate entities gave heavily to Friends of Reggie Gaffney, with Dream Finder Homes pacing all donors with $25,000 contributed.

While the August haul was less than half of the more than $150,000 raised by the committee the month before, it was clear Gaffney carried his launch momentum for at least one more month.

Gaffney raised just over $20,000 in hard money in August, a number that was also down from the launch the month before, which saw Gaffney raise more than $47,000.

A host of prominent Duval County Republicans donated to Gaffney’s bid in the Democratic Primary.

Two of them were former Jacksonville City Council members, Stephen Joost and Greg Anderson. Other mostly GOP donors include message man Michael Munz, former city official and political veteran Mike Weinstein, and Kent Stermon, who may be the person in Northeast Florida most plugged in with DeSantis.

Two others have filed, but neither Republican Binod Kumar nor Democrat Brooklyn Owen are likely to be factors in the upcoming August brawl.