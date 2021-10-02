Kathleen King leaves post as Manatee GOP chair

Kathleen King has left her position as chair of the Manatee County Republican Party. But she still serves as Florida’s GOP National Committeewoman and will remain on the executive boards of the Republican National Committee and the Republican Party of Florida.

The move comes just months after King survived a challenge to her leadership, fending off a run for chair by Lakewood Ranch Republican Club chair Steve Vernon. That battle was settled in December.

But tensions have remained. King resigned her post and so did Vice Chair Ken Piper. That leaves Secretary Sandy Piper leading on an interim basis but a special meeting will be called to pick permanent leadership, according to Manatee County State Committeewoman Cindy Spray.

King ultimately spent 15 years leading the county party, making her the longest serving county chair in Florida until her departure this week.

“People don’t realize how difficult party politics is and she deserves a lot of credit for her time in charge and the wins and successes Manatee County Republicans had over the time she’s been chair,” said Joe Gruters, Republican Party of Florida chair.

Gruters, before ascending to his statewide post, served for years as chair of the Republican Party of Sarasota County. Manatee and Sarasota fall in the same judicial circuit and share a number of other political jurisdictions, most notably Florida’s 16th Congressional District. That meant Gruters and King often worked together to ensure Republicans won local political offices.

“If you have a strong chairman doing the legwork, the campaign doesn’t have to do it,” Gruters said. “It pays off through voter registration and turnout at elections. She has done an amazing job.

“Candidates all up and down the ballot will be sad she’s moving on.”

What happens after King remains to be seen. Sources say Vernon has been mounting another run. Spray also said she has been approached about running but wants to see how the race plays out.

“I have mixed feelings about the whole thing,” she said. “Have I been approached? Yes. Have I said yes or no? No, I have not.”

King did not return calls or emails for comment.