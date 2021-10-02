October 2, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Kathleen King leaves post as Manatee GOP chair

Jacob OglesOctober 2, 20214min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Jimmy Patronis recognizes 40th Annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day

FederalHeadlines

‘Everybody is frustrated,’ Joe Biden says as his agenda stalls

Epilogue-TrumpHeadlines

Donald Trump files suit in Florida to reinstate Twitter account

gop
She will retain her position as National Committeewomen for Florida on the RNC.

Kathleen King has left her position as chair of the Manatee County Republican Party. But she still serves as Florida’s GOP National Committeewoman and will remain on the executive boards of the Republican National Committee and the Republican Party of Florida.

The move comes just months after King survived a challenge to her leadership, fending off a run for chair by Lakewood Ranch Republican Club chair Steve Vernon. That battle was settled in December.

But tensions have remained. King resigned her post and so did Vice Chair Ken Piper. That leaves Secretary Sandy Piper leading on an interim basis but a special meeting will be called to pick permanent leadership, according to Manatee County State Committeewoman Cindy Spray.

King ultimately spent 15 years leading the county party, making her the longest serving county chair in Florida until her departure this week.

“People don’t realize how difficult party politics is and she deserves a lot of credit for her time in charge and the wins and successes Manatee County Republicans had over the time she’s been chair,” said Joe Gruters, Republican Party of Florida chair.

Gruters, before ascending to his statewide post, served for years as chair of the Republican Party of Sarasota County. Manatee and Sarasota fall in the same judicial circuit and share a number of other political jurisdictions, most notably Florida’s 16th Congressional District. That meant Gruters and King often worked together to ensure Republicans won local political offices.

“If you have a strong chairman doing the legwork, the campaign doesn’t have to do it,” Gruters said. “It pays off through voter registration and turnout at elections. She has done an amazing job.

“Candidates all up and down the ballot will be sad she’s moving on.”

What happens after King remains to be seen. Sources say Vernon has been mounting another run. Spray also said she has been approached about running but wants to see how the race plays out.

“I have mixed feelings about the whole thing,” she said. “Have I been approached? Yes. Have I said yes or no? No, I have not.”

Conversa_728x90

King did not return calls or emails for comment.

Post Views: 38

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJimmy Patronis recognizes 40th Annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
Categories