Takeaways from Tallahassee — A real TRIUMPH

A real TRIUMPH

The word resiliency gets tossed around a lot these days.

Economic resiliency, climate resiliency, Florida even has a Chief Resilience Officer. It’s used so much that the meaning has become obscured.

But there’s no better word to describe young adults who’ve aged out of the foster care system and are able to tackle the challenges they face head-on.

While those children are helped along by friends, teachers, organizations and their communities, they wouldn’t get far without a lot of determination, mettle and, yes, resiliency.

When they succeed, it’s nothing short of a triumph.

Fittingly, that’s the name of an annual awards program that recognizes youth who have persevered and overcome those challenges and aims to set them up with some of the tools necessary to succeed in postsecondary education.

On Wednesday, the Florida Guardian ad Litem announced the winners of the third annual TRIUMPH Awards, each represented by GAL in the state dependency courts.

This year’s winners were Angelina Ramirez of Lakeland, Jasmine Dixon of Tampa, Juana Gregorio of Deerfield Beach, Pearl Collins of Port Saint Lucie, Christopher Brice of Miami, Sara Friesel of Sarasota, Micaela Segobia of Key West and Ivery Swanson of Port Charlotte.

The eight recipients were honored Wednesday at a virtual ceremony with a statewide audience. All received scholarship money and an Apple MacBook furnished by Guardian Trust Foundation, the Florida Blue Foundation, and the Make It Happen Fund.

To watch an announcement of the winners, click on the image below:

And nobody went home empty-handed — all youth who were nominated throughout the state received $100 gift cards.

“Witnessing the Incredible Resiliency that we see from our youth in care is what inspired us to create the TRIUMPH Award Scholarship,” GAL Foundation CEO Sonia Valladares said.

GAL Foundation President Lori Duarte-Roberts added, “We are honored to be able to present this opportunity for such deserving young adults.”

The Guardian ad Litem Program represents over 23,000 abused, abandoned, and neglected children in Florida’s dependency courts and advocates for their best interests, and the Florida GAL Foundation supports its mission.

The Guardian ad Litem program’s success is also dependent on volunteers. Attorneys, child welfare professionals and everyday people — everyone can help somehow, and volunteers are needed now more than ever.

Those interested in learning more about becoming a Guardian ad Litem volunteer can call 1-866-341-1425 or visit www.guardianadlitem.org. Those interested in learning more about the Guardian ad Litem Foundation can call 1-850-922-7213 or visit www.flgal.org.

State counters Biden administration’s immigration policies — Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody have taken action against a so-called immigration crisis manufactured by the Joe Biden administration. Moody’s office filed suit over immigration enforcement while DeSantis issued an executive order prohibiting state agencies from assisting in illegally resettling undocumented border crossers. In its case, the state demands the federal government cease and desist from the “catch and release” system of apprehending illegal border crossers, then giving them a court date and letting them go free. DeSantis also tapped Larry Keefe, the former U.S. Attorney for North Florida under President Donald Trump, as the state’s “Public Safety Czar.”

Ed board weighing legal options over masks — The Department of Education’s Board of Education is considering its legal options after the Biden administration stepped in to pay the salaries of Broward County School Board members violating DeSantis’ mask mandate ban. The board also scheduled a meeting for Thursday next week to consider sanctions against 11 other districts that followed Broward and Alachua’s lead on requiring masks. “The federal government will not be allowed to circumvent our laws and we will never cede the moral high ground for fighting for the rights of parents to make personal and private health care decisions for their families,” said DOE spokesperson Jared Ochs.

DeSantis demands probe into Facebook whitelist — DeSantis asked Florida’s top elections official, Secretary of State Laurel Lee, to investigate Facebook for election interference following a Wall Street Journal article showing the Silicon Valley giant gives preferential treatment to high-profile users when it comes to censorship. The list of users receiving extra protection for violating the platform’s content rules includes public officials and journalists. “It’s no secret that Big Tech censors have long enforced their own rules inconsistently,” DeSantis said in a statement. “If this new report is true, Facebook has violated Florida law to put its thumb on the scale of numerous state and local races. Floridians deserve to know how much this corporate titan has influenced our elections.”

DeSantis administration threatens Orange County over mandate — Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings expects the county will wind up in court with the state over its vaccine mandate for employees that kicked in this week. Last week, Demings said discipline for not being vaccinated under his mandate would be capped at a letter of reprimand that could disqualify them from promotion, according to the Orlando Sentinel. But a letter from the Department of Health said the county faces $5,000 fines for each person facing vaccine requirements, which the department says violates the vaccine passport ban. Meanwhile, Gainesville reversed its vaccine mandate for workers after the DeSantis administration backed a lawsuit filed by employees.

Adrian Lukis out as Chief of Staff — Adrian Lukis served his final day as DeSantis’ Chief of Staff after half a year in that role. DeSantis General Counsel James Uthmeier steps in as the new Chief of Staff. Lukis stepped up after his predecessor, Shane Strum, left the administration to serve as Broward Health’s CEO. Strum was DeSantis’ Chief of staff for two years. Lukis’ departure has been planned for a while. The short stint was so he could be at home with his young family. “We know great things are in store for him and his family, and look forward to watching his next steps as he continues his incredible career,” said DeSantis spokesperson Taryn Fenske when the plans became public in August.

Drug money

This week, Moody launched an online portal allowing local governments access to information regarding a historic opioid settlement agreement.

The Florida Opioid Settlement portal will allow city and county governments to participate in the $1.6 billion settlement.

“This new portal will help inform the public and local governments about these agreements and how monies will be utilized,” Moody said. “In order for a successful resolution and for Florida to maximize abatement dollars to help victims, we encourage local governments to participate.”

The portal comes after Florida and other states in August settled with several opioid distributors, including Johnson and Johnson.

The total settlement is nearly $2 billion. AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson, will collectively pay up to $21 billion over almost 28 years. Johnson & Johnson will pay up to $5 billion over nine years.

“I’m proud of the role Florida played negotiating these historic, multibillion-dollar agreements,” Moody said. “Funds from these agreements will be used to abate the deadly opioid crisis claiming 21 lives a day in our state.”

Eligible local governments have until Jan. 2, 2022, to join. To visit the Florida Opioid Settlement Portal website, click here.

Hall of Famer

John L. Hundley is the 2022 Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame inductee, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried announced this week.

Hundley, a Pahokee native, is the founder of Hundley Farms. The farm first grew sweet corn and radishes on 400 acres of leased land. Today, the farm operates on 16,000 acres in the Everglades Agricultural Area, central Florida and Georgia.

In a statement, Fried highlighted that Hundley Farms operates using sustainable practices. The farm boasts proper crop rotation and land use with an additional focus on food safety.

“I am honored to recognize Mr. Hundley and his work over more than five decades on his family farm, utilizing best management practices and conservation techniques to build a sustainable future for their farm and the community that his children, grandchildren, and others can enjoy for years to come,” Fried said in a statement.

Hundley is no stranger to recognition. He was previously named the Swisher Sweets Florida Farmer of the Year, the Palm Beach County Farm Bureau EAA Farm Family of the Year, the Florida Growers Association Grower of the Year, and the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches Leader of the Year.

“Hundley wants to ensure that his children and grandchildren have the opportunity to farm for many years to come,” the Florida Department of Agriculture said in a new release.

Forest awareness

Fried and the Florida Forest Service are highlighting the importance of Florida’s forests for the start of State Forest Awareness Month.

The Sunshine State’s more than three dozen forests span more than 1 million acres. In total, there are 38 State Forests and one ranch.

“Our State Forests provide Floridians with clean air and water through carbon sequestration and the filtration of stormwater as it recharges Florida aquifers,” Fried said. “These public lands are some of Florida’s greatest natural treasures. I am proud of the work of our Florida Forest Service personnel tasked with managing our forest resources, protecting them for future generations of residents and visitors to enjoy.”

The Forest Service has operated the State Forests for more than 85 years. FFS, a Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services division, actively manages State Forests through sustainable management practices such as conducting prescribed burns.

“Sound forest management of Florida’s State Forest system is very important,” said Erin Albury, State Forester and Director of the Florida Forest Service. “These public forest lands not only provide Floridians with places to recreate but also ensure our future natural resource needs — such as timber and wildlife habitat — are protected.”

Scam alert

Floridians, beware. Scammers are now posing as top store brands and using a text message scheme to swindle consumers.

This week, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis urged Floridians to use caution if pitched an unsolicited discount offer via text. Scammers, he warned, may pose as popular stores — such as Amazon or Walmart — and steal consumers’ personal data.

“Due to the pandemic and with more and more Floridians paying bills and shopping on their mobile device, scam text messages like this are on the rise,” Patronis said. “That’s why it’s important for consumers to remember to never click on a link in an unexpected text message.”

The text scheme is the latest ploy used by fraudsters to bamboozle unsuspecting Floridians. To protect yourself, Patronis offered several tips.

“If you receive a message from a number you don’t recognize, be careful,” Patronis warned. Many companies engage in SMS marketing, but keep in mind that consumers must opt-in to receive messages. If you haven’t given a company permission to text you, it’s probably a scam.”

Patronis also encouraged Floridians to verify deals directly with the company. A simple call or email, he suggested, is all it takes.

Disney Day

With the 50th anniversary of Disney World on Friday, Patronis issued a proclamation this week celebrating the legacy of fairy tales and pixie dust in Central Florida.

According to the proclamation, the theme park opened on Oct. 1, 1971, hosting roughly 10,000 guests on its inaugural day. Fast forward a half-century, the attraction now boasts four parks, employs thousands, and welcomes millions of guests into Central Florida each year.

“I want to wish a big happy anniversary to Walt Disney World as they celebrate 50 years of magic!” Patronis said in a statement. “In 1971, Disney World opened its gates and turned the heart of our state into a worldwide destination and created countless jobs and opportunities for Florida families and businesses.”

The proclamation hails Disney World among the most attended theme park attractions in the world. It further touts Orlando — once a “sleepy citrus-growing town” — as Florida’s fastest-growing city.

However, Mickey and friends are more than job-makers, Patronis suggested.

They’re dream makers too.

Patronis credited the company with enriching the lives of millions with a degree of “creativity, innovation and charm” as only they can do.

After all, Disney is the “Most Magical Place on Earth.”

Nonpartisan Island

Bill Nelson secured his spot in space history when he rocketed into orbit in 1986. As NASA administrator, he’s among the most important people in present-day space exploration.

But what about the future? The former U.S. Senator had a thing or two to say about that when he spoke to The Economic Club of Florida on Friday afternoon.

The work conducted at NASA is complex — there’s a reason the phrase “it’s not rocket science” entered the lexicon.

The projects spearheaded by NASA scientists and engineers have led to the invention, perfection, and proliferation of technology that many of us couldn’t imagine living without.

The LEDs that light up your smartphone screen, the computer mouse, wireless headphones, home insulation, water purifiers, CT scans, and even modern athletic shoes are all products of NASA research.

But to Nelson, NASA has importance beyond space exploration and the development of new tech. The Miami and Melbourne native remembers when the space program was America’s great unifier, and he believes it can

“It’s one of those bipartisan — even nonpartisan — islands in a sea of rigid, ugly, highly contentious partisan politics. And because of that, people gravitate to NASA. It’s not only the ‘gee wiz’ stuff that we’re doing,” he said.

“Look how people are just so excited when they saw ‘7 Minutes of Terror’ as that rover went through the Martian atmosphere and landed, and then two days later, the little helicopter, Ingenuity, was for the first time on another celestial body.”

Part of the reason space exploration can be such a unifier, Nelson said, is because of the perspective it provides — think ‘pale blue dot’ — and how it can drive the importance of taking care of the planet.

“When you’re orbiting the Earth every 90 minutes …. you look out, you see just how incredibly beautiful this planet is. It’s such a magnificent creation suspended in the middle of nothing. And space is nothing. It’s this airless vacuum that goes on and on for billions of light-years,” he said. “And there is our home. It’s so colorful, and yet it looks so fragile. You can actually see with the naked eye how we were messing it up.”

Stroll through the park

This week, the Florida State Parks Foundation and Florida Park Service hosted Senate President Wilton Simpson as a guest at Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park.

The Foundation and Service briefed Simpson on new developments and issues during a tour ahead of the 2022 Legislative Session.

Session begins Jan. 11.

“It’s always a great day when you get a chance to visit one of Florida’s nationally-recognized, award-winning state parks,” said Simpson. “I am grateful to the dedicated women and men within our state park system who work hard each and every day to welcome visitors from around the state and across the country. Preserving the beautiful natural resources of our state for future generations to enjoy has and will continue to be a priority for me and my colleagues in the Florida Senate.”

Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park is among the 175 parks and trails throughout the state. It alone attracts more than 228,000 visitors a year while generating more than $21.4 million and supporting 300 local jobs.

“Not only are our parks natural treasures, but economic generators as well,” said Florida State Parks Foundation Vice President Don Philpott. “Our award-winning state parks attract 24 million visitors from around the world, have an economic impact to the state of $2.2 billion, and support more than 31,000 jobs.”

The Foundation is a nonprofit supporting parks through education, advocacy and volunteerism.

Grab a plate

Last Session, lawmakers greenlit a new specialty license plate celebrating — and supporting — the state’s state parks.

After months of waiting, it’s almost here.

The state opened up orders for the park’s plate this week. If 3,000 drivers step up and commit to the $33 fee, it’ll go into production and start shipping out to park-lovers across the state.

Rep. Allison Tant, the Tallahassee Democrat who sponsored the bill adding it to the plate slate, celebrated the start of the preorder window this week and called on Floridians to start putting in their orders.

“I am excited that this plate is now available for Floridians to order. This plate will provide the funding for much-needed updates to our state parks to bring them up to ADA standards and to make our parks more accessible for everyone,” she said in a news release.

She said the plate “is a great way to show your pride for our award-winning state parks.”

Money paid for the Florida State Parks Specialty License Plate will head to the Florida State Parks Foundation, a support organization dedicated to preserving state parks and providing financial support to supplement state parks funding.

The foundation has a lengthy list of projects it hopes to complete, such as adding or repairing cabins, welcome centers, bathrooms, roofs, trails and boardwalks at state parks. The park system also hopes to add ADA-compliant accessible playgrounds and beach access.

When she successfully pitched the plate proposal last year, Tant noted the park system generates more than $205 million in revenue and creates more than 48,000 jobs. Together, the parks attracted more than 22 million visitors in 2020.

Floridians can order the new Florida State Parks Specialty License Plate online.

iAngler

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation wants your help.

FWC is asking anglers to submit their data on catch-and-release fishing through a new app called iAngler. While all data is welcome, FWC is particularly interested in data regarding redfish, snook and spotted sea trout in southwest Florida.

“Anglers fishing these areas have their finger on the pulse of what is happening out there,” said FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute program administrator Luiz Barbieri. “By using the iAngler app, people fishing for these species can give us a better idea of participation while annual season closures and temporary catch-and-release measures are in place, which can help us have a better idea of how these fisheries are doing.”

Within the app, anglers can report their catch data such as weight, length and release condition. The program is private and password protected.

“The Angler action program aims to improve the fish habitat using a voluntary community-based approach to report your catch logs,” the Angler Action Foundation website says. “The Angler Action portal and apps provide an easy-to-use method of recording your trips as well as each fish.”

The iAngler app is available in various app stores.

Road trip

Florida Public Service Commissioner Andrew Giles Fay recently hit the road to test Florida’s electric vehicle infrastructure.

In a journey that took him across the state, he stopped at a wide array of charging stations, including overnight stations at five Florida State Parks and Everglades National Park.

Fay was an early adopter of electric vehicles. But he wanted to test the state’s expanding infrastructure for himself.

“What better way to advocate for EV use in Florida than to hit the road myself,” Fay said. “I wasn’t willing to encourage others to acquire EVs until I could speak firsthand about access to charging stations throughout our entire state.”

Fay highlighted the state’s growing EV infrastructure and expressed hope that charger growth will keep pace with the increasing demand for EVs. According to estimates published by the Florida Department of Transportation, by 2040, nearly 60% of passenger vehicle sales in Florida will be electric and 35% of cars on Florida’s roads will be electric, according to estimates published by the Florida Department of Transportation.

The Public Service Commission recently helped FDOT develop a master plan to expand electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

“Consumers should feel confident about charging their vehicle no matter where they are in Florida,” Fay said. “I hope that my successful traveling experience will demonstrate that charger availability shouldn’t be a reason to wait if Floridians want to purchase an EV.”

Pedestrian Safety Month

Throughout October, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles will partner with groups across the state to remind motorists and pedestrians that roadway safety is a shared responsibility.

Notably, October is Pedestrian Safety Month in Florida. Authorities recorded 8,107 crashes involving a pedestrian in 2020. The crashes resulted in 712 fatalities, or roughly 21% of all traffic fatalities.

“Pedestrian safety is not a one-way street — it’s the responsibility of all road users, and it’s crucial that motorists and pedestrians alike stay alert and look out for one another’s safety,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes.

Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Kevin Thibault encouraged Floridians to remain alert and cautious while on the roads.

Motorists should always yield to pedestrians at crosswalks, follow the speed limit and use extra caution while backing up. Pedestrians, meanwhile, should utilize a sidewalk whenever possible, walk facing traffic and limit distractions such as cellphones or even headphones.

“At some point in the day, we are all pedestrians — making our focus on pedestrian safety important and a shared responsibility for all,” Thibault said.

More information about pedestrian safety month is available online.

Domestic violence awareness

Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers recognizes survivors of domestic violence for National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

As part of the effort, the organization highlights the services Clerks of Courts provide for those facing domestic violence issues. Clerks of Courts receive and process domestic violence injunctions, or restraining orders, and these essential services are available at no cost to individuals in need.

“The safety of individuals seeking protection from domestic violence will always be a top priority for Clerks of Court throughout Florida,” said FCCC President and Manatee County Clerk of Court and Comptroller Angelina “Angel” Colonneso. “If you or anyone you know need assistance with a domestic violence injunction, we urge you to contact your local Clerk’s office, so we can provide guidance and help process your application.”

Court-ordered injunctions protect individuals dealing with domestic violence situations in many ways. Protective injunctions force abusers, with the threat of arrest, to stop abuse or threats against domestic violence victims, prevent abusers from coming near or contacting victims, and make abusers leave the home or give temporary custody of children to the victim.

“While we recognize Domestic Violence Awareness month again this October, we want to remind residents these services for domestic violence injunctions and restraining orders are available year-round at no cost,” said Chris Hart IV, Chief Executive Officer of Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers.

Welcome aboard

Amy Hollyfield and Caitie Muñoz were elected to leadership positions on the First Amendment Foundation board.

The foundation announced on Wednesday that the pair were elected during a virtual meeting of the board held earlier this week.

Hollyfield is the senior deputy editor of the Tampa Bay Times and was elected to serve as Chair. She succeeds Jim Baltzelle, who works as the Southeast director for The Associated Press. He now holds the title of past Chair at the First Amendment Foundation.

Muñoz is the Broward County correspondent for WLRN Public Radio and was elected vice-chair. Frank Denton, the retired editor of The Florida Times-Union, will continue to serve as Treasurer.

The leadership positions have two-year terms.

The First Amendment Foundation also announced that Lynn Hatter, news director at WFSU Public Media in Tallahassee, and Edward Birk, a shareholder at Marks Gray in Jacksonville, are now members of the Board of Trustees. Birk will also serve as the Foundation’s General Counsel.

Founded in 1984, the First Amendment Foundation is dedicated to protecting and advancing the public’s constitutional right to open government by providing education, training, and information services. It is funded through voluntary contributions from organizations and individuals.

#WhyIMaskFSU

Florida State faculty, staff and students are participating in a grassroots social media campaign sharing why they wear masks.

“Why I Mask FSU” began as a grassroots effort in the Department of Psychology, with faculty and graduate students creating posters conveying their personal reasons for masking and encouraging others to join the COVID-19 mitigation effort. Soon, the College of Arts and Science and University Communications partnered to dovetail it into the “Stay Healthy FSU campaign.

To date, the campaign has featured more than 25 individuals offering their reasons to mask up — and more are scheduled. The posts have been shared across FSU social media accounts and have been viewed more than 150,000 times.

Assistant Professor of Psychology Adam Dewan started the idea when he brought it up during an unrelated meeting with some colleagues and Psychology Department Chair Frank Johnson.

“The conversation turned to COVID as it often does, and it was clear there was a sense that we want to do something,” Johnson said. “So, what do we do with that energy? At that point, Adam just jumped in.”

However, Dewan deflected praise for the idea.

“I think a lot of people want to do something and really don’t know what they can do,” Dewan said. “This isn’t a huge step. It’s a small step that can hopefully be a positive influence. There are so many more steps to go.”

“When I am in contact with groups of people, some wearing masks and others not, I have no way of knowing who has been vaccinated,” Pfeffer wrote. “Since vaccinated people can transmit the disease, I am at risk when I am near anyone who is not wearing a mask. And, of course, unvaccinated people pose an even greater danger to me.”

Free speech

The University of Florida received a top free speech rating for the eighth year in a row.

UF was the first school in Florida to achieve Foundation for Individual Rights in Education’s Green Light status in 2014. FIRE, which has a mission to defend and sustain the individual rights of students and faculty members at America’s colleges and universities, awards Green Light ratings based on a university’s policies regarding student speech that is protected by the First Amendment.

“The University of Florida has a long-standing commitment to fostering healthy dialogue with our university community, protecting free speech on our campus, and providing a welcoming atmosphere for the collective voices to be heard,” said D’Andra Mull, vice president for Student Life at UF. “We will continue to work to ensure that our campus values, including freedom and civility, inclusion, and community, are upheld.

FIRE uses seven components to identify the best campuses for student free speech and open inquiry among 159 of America’s most prestigious colleges. The seven categories are openness, tolerance for conservative speakers, liberal speakers, administrative support for free speech, comfort expressing ideas, disruptive conduct, and the organization’s speech code rating.

UF was the 19th best school for free speech in the nation. Meanwhile, Florida State University was No. 5 in FIRE’s rankings, making it the highest-ranked Florida university.

FIRE surveyed 37,104 college students currently enrolled in four-year degree programs at 159 colleges and universities in the United States. Students answered a survey of 25 items about their experience and attitudes about free speech and expression on their college campuses. Students also answered an open-ended question about their experiences.

