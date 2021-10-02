October 2, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Donald Trump files suit in Florida to reinstate Twitter account

Kelly HayesOctober 2, 20214min2

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Rallies planned across state Saturday to advocate for abortion access

CoronavirusHeadlines

COVID-19 deaths eclipse 700,000 in U.S. as delta variant rages

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Takeaways from Tallahassee — A real TRIUMPH

trump twitter
The suit cites a new Florida law that is facing its own challenges in court.

Former President Donald Trump is suing Twitter in hopes of prompting the social media platform to reinstate his account, citing a new Florida law.

In a complaint filed in the Southern District of Florida Friday evening, Trump seeks a preliminary injunction on Twitter’s ban, arguing that it violates the First Amendment, as well as legislation signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis in May.

In the complaint, which was first reported by The Verge, the social media platform is described as “a major avenue of public discourse,” and the platform was “coerced by members of the United States Congress,” into censoring him.

Twitter banned Trump from its platform in January, following the Jan. 6 riots that resulted in the death of five individuals. The app originally suspended Trump for 12 hours for “repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy” in response to his false assertions that the election was fraudulent. Two days later, the platform moved forward with a permanent ban, inspiring other social media like Facebook and Snapchat to do the same.

The complaint states that Trump’s Twitter account was an “important source of news and information about government affairs,” calling it a “digital town hall.” In banning Trump’s account, the complaint argues, the platform is controlling political discourse and is “profoundly dangerous to open democratic debate.”

In addition to the complaint’s First Amendment defense, the lawsuit also looks to a new Florida law that is facing its own court battles.

The new law cited in the complaint was a priority of the Republican-controlled state Legislature. The measure seeks to limit social media’s control over what appears on their platforms.

The law requires social media companies to post their terms of service with standards for handling issues like censoring, deplatforming and blocking users, and apply the standards consistently. Citing that measure, the complaint argues that Twitter applied its rules about COVID-19 posts inconsistently, “to placate government actors who generally approved of the protests of the summer of 2020,” but “disapproved of the events of January 6.”

However, a federal judge blocked the new law in July before it could take effect. DeSantis’ administration is appealing that decision.

Post Views: 88

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRallies planned across state Saturday to advocate for abortion access

nextAmerican Psychological Association selects FFT Partners for new family therapy book

2 comments

  • PeterH

    October 2, 2021 at 12:06 pm

    The day will never come when a ‘deplorable’ idiot like Donald Trump gets to tell a private company like Twitter how to run their posting policies. Posting on Twitter has absolutely nothing to do with the First Amendment. Twitter is a private club with rules. Break the rules and you get banned.

    Maybe Trump and DeSantis can start their own right wing media.

    Reply

    • Alex

      October 2, 2021 at 12:23 pm

      Government forcing a private company to say things (put Trump’s lies and nonsense on their site) is just as bad as the Government forcing it (or a individual) to NOT say things.

      The thing Trump and his cult don’t understand is the Constitution only restricts the Government, not individuals or companies.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
Categories