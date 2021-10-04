Last Call for 10.4.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi recently took the reins at Make America Great Again Action, following the ouster of Corey Lewandowski.

Now, the main Super PAC backing former President Donald Trump is rebranding.

The new name: “Make America Great Again, Again!”

In a Monday announcement, MAGA Again! said it would fully replace Make America Great Again Action, with all of the former committee’s assets transferred into the new account.

Bondi will serve as chair, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former adviser to Trump and the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., will serve as National Finance Chair.

MAGA Again! said, “it will support Trump-endorsed candidates across the country who have proved to be fighters of the MAGA movement and President Trump’s many accomplishments.”

If Trump were to make another run for President, MAGA Again! would likely serve as one of his primary fundraising vehicles. However, Trump has not yet announced whether he will make another run in 2024.

Bondi said, “We look forward to building on the success of MAGA Action with our new committee, Make America Great Again, Again! We are thrilled to continue to support America First candidates in the midterms and beyond.”

___

The 2021 Human Trafficking Summit goes live at 9 a.m. tomorrow.

The summit collaborates between the Statewide Council on Human Trafficking, Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office and others.

The agenda features experts who will host breakout sessions on topics ranging from law enforcement and health care to policy and research.

In August, Moody announced that Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin will serve as this year’s keynote speaker.

The footballer was a public backer of Moody’s human trafficking awareness and prevention campaign in the leadup to Super Bowl LV in Tampa.

“With his assistance, we were able to provide airport employees, Uber drivers, local businesses, and visitors in town for the game with information about how to spot and report the signs of human trafficking,” Moody said.

Organizers say there will be 16 hours of content packed into the single-day event. The runtime is made possible because, due to the pandemic, the summit is being held virtually for the second year in a row.

The summit is free and open to the public. Those looking to attend can find registration details and more information on the agenda online.

Quote of the Day



“Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up.” — Gov. Ron DeSantis, announcing that First Lady Casey DeSantis has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

