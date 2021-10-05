Rick Scott lauds Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema for ‘listening to the people’

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott heaped praise Tuesday on two Democratic colleagues pushing back on another President Joe Biden-backed federal spending plan.

Scott credited U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema with “listening to the people,” calling them the “last line” of defense against a White House backed bill to increase the debt ceiling and add another $3.5 trillion in new spending. Both Senators have expressed concerns about the size of the package, even as progressives have sought more ambitious spending.

“They clearly are the last line. But here’s what’s going on: the American public has let their politicians know ‘I am tired of your waste,'” Scott said on WJNO Radio’s Brian Mudd Show.

“I think what’s happening with Sinema and Manchin is they’re actually listening to the people in their state who say, ‘we don’t want higher taxes. We’re sick and tired of more taxes. We’re sick and tired of more government spending. We know the government is wasting our money. We don’t want to be dependent on government. We want opportunity, to get a job.”

As Scott praises the maverick Democrats for opposing the spending package, reports are, via POLITICO Playbook, the President is “frustrated” with the dissident Democrats, in comments reportedly made to progressives from the U.S. House of Representatives.

“I hear your frustration. ‘You don’t have to talk to them as much as I have to talk to them’ — but then using it as a dash of realism to get progressives to come down, like, ‘This is as far as these folks will go,'” a source told the tip sheet.

Biden was less than sympathetic when asked about activists confronting the Senators, as well.

“I don’t think they’re appropriate tactics, but it happens to everybody,” Biden said.

Activists confronted Manchin on his D.C.-based houseboat and Sinema on a plane and in a public restroom in recent days, a measure of passions on the left.

Scott, who helms the National Republican Senatorial Committee through the 2022 cycle, has been a consistent and fierce critic of Biden-era spending packages. His praise for Sinema and Manchin was the new wrinkle amid familiar complaints.

“The Democrats have maxed out our credit card,” Scott complained, saying again that Democrats had no issue raising the national debt for $45 trillion.

“There’s a day of reckoning,” Scott warned. “At what point can we not pay the interest on this debt?”