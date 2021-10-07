October 7, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Shane Abbott raises $16K in September for HD 5 campaign

Kelly HayesOctober 7, 20213min0

Related Articles

2022

Sean Shaw backs Lindsay Cross in HD 68 campaign

2022Headlines

Ashley Moody raises $700K in first month of reelection bid

2022Headlines

Charlie Crist corals two dozen South Florida endorsements

Abbott, Shane - 6
Abbott is running to succeed Rep. Brad Drake.

House District 5 candidate Shane Abbott raised more than $16,000 in September, his campaign announced Thursday.

Abbott, who is running in the Republican Primary to succeed Rep. Brad Drake, collected $15,075 via his official campaign and another $1,500 through his affiliated political committee, Prescription for Florida’s Prosperity.

That brings Abbott’s total raised to more than $214,000 since he entered the race.

Abbott’s campaign provided the latest update. More information on other candidates and finance details will be available when required campaign finance disclosures are filed with the Florida Division of Elections, due Oct. 12.

“I am humbled by the continued support our campaign has received from conservatives in Northwest Florida,” Abbott said in a statement. “Now more than ever, we need someone in the Florida House who understands and is willing to fight for our way of life, and our campaign is prepared to do just that thanks to our grassroots support.”

The Defuniak Springs pharmacy owner is one of three candidates running for HD 5, which covers all of Holmes, Jackson, Walton, and Washington counties, as well as part of Bay County. He faces Jackson County Commissioner Clint Pate and Marianna Republican Vance Coley in the GOP Primary.

HD 5 is favorable to Republicans. Drake hadn’t faced a challenger in the General Election since 2016 when he earned more than two-thirds of the vote against no-party candidate Jamey Westbrook. In 2014, he earned nearly three-quarters of the vote against Libertarian candidate Karen Schoen.

District lines will shift ahead of the 2022 election because of the once-per-decade reapportionment process, but that’s not expected to impact the GOP advantage in the district.

Drake is not seeking reelection due to term limits.

Post Views: 135

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNikki Fried opposes water injection plan for Piney Point

nextCharlie Crist corals two dozen South Florida endorsements

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Charlie Crist pulls in $655K in September for 2022 Fla. Gov. bid
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more