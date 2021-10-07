Sean Shaw backs Lindsay Cross in HD 68 campaign

Sean Shaw, the 2018 Democratic nominee for Attorney General, is backing Lindsay Cross in her run for Florida House District 68.

Shaw, who previously held office as a state Representative, credited his endorsement of Cross to her commitment to people-centered policy.

“Now more than ever, working people need a dedicated leader who will bring common-sense solutions to Tallahassee,” Shaw said in a statement. “Lindsay Cross isn’t afraid to take on entrenched special interests to do what’s right for Florida. That’s why I’m proud to endorse her and will do everything I can to support her campaign.”

Cross, an environmental scientist, jumped into the HD 68 race to replace incumbent Ben Diamond in June. Diamond is vacating the seat to pursue Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

“On issues like environmental protection, creating affordable housing, and helping people and local businesses navigate the pandemic, Florida has failed because entrenched interests are dictating the terms to Tallahassee,” Cross said in a statement. “Sean knows that we need to root out the greed and corruption that has controlled the state’s agenda. I’m honored to have his support and look forward to continuing the fight for working people.”

Cross also has support from former Democratic Rep. Adam Hattersley, St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman, Pinellas County Commissioner Pat Gerard and Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson.