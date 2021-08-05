Pat Gerard, local Democrats endorse Lindsay Cross

Pinellas County Commissioner Pat Gerard has joined several local Democrats in endorsing House District 68 candidate Lindsay Cross.

Cross, an environmental scientist, jumped into the HD 68 race to replace incumbent Ben Diamond in June. Diamond is vacating the seat to pursue Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

Gerard has held her Pinellas County Commission seat since 2014, and before that served as the Mayor of Largo for seven years.

“Lindsay Cross is the leader we need fighting for us in Tallahassee,” Gerard said in a statement. “As a volunteer, an advocate and a professional, her track record making positive change has prepared her to shake up Tallahassee and take on special interests. I’m endorsing her campaign and look forward to working with her to create a stronger Pinellas County.”

Cross also received support from Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson, Gulfport Council member Michael Fridovich, Belleair Bluffs Commissioner Joseph Barkley III and Largo City Commissioner Eric Gerard.

“Lindsay Cross is a lifelong advocate and a proven leader who will fight for important values for Pinellas citizens”, Barkley said in a statement. “I’m endorsing Lindsay because I know she’ll fight for our Democratic values, defend home rule, and get Tallahassee’s priorities in order.”

“I’ve worked with Lindsay Cross for more than a decade to improve the health of Tampa Bay,” Henderson added in a statement. “As an environmental scientist myself, I know how important it is for elected leaders to understand and use science to make good decisions for our community.”

Cross previously earned an endorsement from St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman.

“I’m so humbled to earn the support of these dedicated public servants,” Cross said in a statement. “They know I’ll stand up for our Democratic values and bring a scientist’s voice to Tallahassee. When we create policy that reflects the will of the people and that is based on facts, we can move our state forward.”

Cross is so far the only candidate in the race for HD 68.

This isn’t her first race. Cross previously ran unsuccessfully against Sen. Jeff Brandes for Senate District 24.