October 11, 2021
Anthony Fauci says fine to trick-or-treat this year

Associated PressOctober 11, 20212min2

Virus Outbreak Congress
It's important children enjoy the holiday, he said.

The government’s top infectious diseases expert says families can feel safe trick-or-treating outdoors this year for Halloween as COVID-19 cases in the U.S. decline, especially for those who are vaccinated.

Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday that it’s an important time of year for children, so “go out there” and “enjoy it.”

He added that people wanting to enjoy Halloween on Oct. 31 should consider getting the shots for that “extra degree of protection” if they are not yet vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccines so far have been approved for people 12 years and older. The Food and Drug Administration plans a meeting in late October to consider Pfizer’s request for emergency use authorization of its vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

Nationwide, there are about 95,000 new COVID-19 cases a day. Fauci called the downward trend “good news” but cautioned against declaring a premature victory since cases have bounced back in the past.

He said he’d like to see cases drop to less than 10,000 a day before dropping COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, such as shedding masks indoors in public places.

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

Associated Press

2 comments

  • Alex

    October 11, 2021 at 6:57 am

    Republicans HATE this guy because he stood right next to Trump and gave America the straight truth we weren’t hearing from President Hair-Flap and his band of BS artists.

    As a result, he became wildly popular, so popular Trump couldn’t fire him.

  • Charles

    October 11, 2021 at 8:24 am

    Faucci has less credibility then Jackassery Joe Henderson and that’s saying alot

