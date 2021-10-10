October 10, 2021
Kamia Brown racks up Senate endorsements: Lori Berman, Shevrin Jones, Vic Torres

Kamia Brown
The high-profile support came days after Geraldine Thompson joined the race.

Rep. Kamia Brown received a lift to her Senate ambitions with critical endorsements from three sitting members of the upper chamber: Sens. Lori Berman, Shevrin, Jones and Victor Torres.

Each is endorsing the Ocoee Democrat in the Senate District 11 contest.

“”I believe Kamia Brown would be an absolute asset in the Florida State Senate,” said Torres, a Kissimmee Democrat. “During her time as a Florida House Member, she has been a proven, positive leader in her community. That is why I am proud to endorse my friend, Kamia Brown, for Florida State Senate, District 11.”

The timing of the endorsements comes days after Rep. Geraldine Thompson, herself a Senator from 2012 until 2016, jumped into the Democratic primary, making it a race. Brown kicked off her campaign in August. The two are running to succeed Sen. Randolph Bracy, who is running for an open seat for Congress in Florida’s 10th Congressional District. So far, no Republicans have filed for Bracy’s open Senate seat.

Brown first won election to the House in 2016. The senators lining up behind her bid said she’s proven to be an effective lawmaker.

“Having served with her, I know Rep. Brown will continue to be a strong and passionate advocate on so many key issues, including women, families and children. Her leadership in the Florida Senate couldn’t come at a more important juncture in time,” said Berman, a Delray Beach Democrat.

Berman served in the House through 2018 before making her ascension to the upper chamber. Jones, a West Park Democrat, served in the House alongside Brown until his election to the Senate in 2020.

“I’ve always been proud to call Kamia a friend, and today I’m extremely proud to endorse her campaign for state Senate,” he said. “I know she will be an unwavering voice for economic opportunity, housing affordability, access to quality health care, justice and equality for all, and our natural resources because that is who she is at her core. Kamia leads by example with empathy, integrity and focus. I’m confident she’ll continue to do great work on behalf of Central Florida in the Senate just as she’s done throughout her time in the House.”

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

