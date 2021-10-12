October 12, 2021
Personnel note: Beth Labasky, Kevin Brown join One Eighty Consulting

florida capitol interior
Labasky heads to the firm's Tallahassee office. Brown will work from the Pensacola office.

One Eighty Consulting on Tuesday announced it had expanded its team with the addition of Beth Labasky and Kevin Brown.

“Team 180 is Florida’s top IT and Health and Human Services government consulting firm and I’m proud to say we just keep getting stronger by growing our team in smart, strategic ways,” said One Eighty Consulting President Victoria Vangalis Zepp. “Both Beth Labasky and Kevin Brown bring unique experiences and expertise that add depth to our ability to achieve innovative client solutions resulting in greater success for Florida citizens and our economy.”

Labasky joins the team as a Senior Policy Consultant in One Eighty’s Tallahassee office. She brings more than four decades of consulting experience from the local to international levels. She has worked with elected officials, government agencies, Congress and state legislatures, including serving as legislative staff for the Florida Senate Committee on Health and Rehabilitative Services.

“Team 180 has an unmatched reputation for delivering great strategy and results,” Labasky said. “I’m excited to join this extraordinary team and leverage my diverse government experience for the client partners we serve.”

Brown joins the firm as a Business Development Associate in Pensacola, where he will use his in-depth knowledge of state government to further policy efforts such as working with the Florida Association of Counties on a bipartisan fix of FCC child welfare and addressing national broadband access opportunities for Florida.

He has worked in Florida government and politics for more than 10 years, most recently serving as Chief of Staff to Sen. Doug Broxson, working on several policy issues such as the BP oil spill recovery, insurance and business regulatory reform, education funding, local government issues and military and veteran initiatives. Brown has also served on the Santa Rosa County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

“I’m thrilled to join the excellent team at One Eighty Consulting,“ Brown said. “I believe their experience and ability to think outside the box to help clients achieve success truly sets them apart. I look forward to fostering relationships and working with my colleagues to develop winning strategies for our clients.”

