Personnel note: Sharon Smoley to launch her own firm next month

Veteran public affairs and government relations professional Sharon Smoley is launching her own firm next month.

The new venture, Central Florida Public Affairs, officially opens Nov. 1.

“This has been a long-term goal of mine. My passion lies in finding that perfect spot, where business objectives and community priorities align. It’s not about pushing an agenda,” Smoley said. “It is about creating a path forward. There is so much opportunity in Central Florida. I realized the time was right to pursue my goal of helping companies connect with the right people to achieve their business objectives.”

Smoley has more than two decades of experience in the government affairs arena and has a thorough understanding of Central Florida’s economic drivers and rich history.

“For the past twenty years, Sharon Smoley has led game-changing initiatives for Orlando” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said. “From her time at Walt Disney World, where she was critical in negotiating the world-class sports and entertainment venues we have today, to most recently, she has helped create micro-mobility options for our residents. These initiatives have truly made the City of Orlando a better place.”

Smoley is currently the Vice President of Advocacy & Public Policy for the Orlando Economic Partnership, where she has seen firsthand the impact of Central Florida’s unprecedented growth as well as the dramatic shift in the region’s political dynamics.

“Sharon has served as a knowledgeable, strategic, and dedicated leader for the Partnership over the past four years. Her ability to navigate politics on the local, state, and federal level has led to policy successes that make our region a better place to do business,” Partnership CEO Tim Guiliani said.

“Her political savviness and business acumen are the reasons I look to Sharon as a trusted resource. I am proud to still have her as part of the Partnership team through Central Florida Public Affairs.”

Smoley, who earned her master’s in business administration from Rollins College in Winter Park, will continue working with the Orlando Economic Partnership as a consultant focusing on policy initiatives at the state and local levels.