Health Department fines Leon County $3.57M for vax mandate

The Health Department has fined Leon County $3.57 million for violating the state vaccine passport ban.

Under guidance from Gov. Ron DeSantis, DOH found 714 instances, each fined at $5,000, in which the department said the county violated the ban on vaccine requirements. The county ultimately fired 14 employees on Oct. 4 after County Administrator Vince Long issued an Oct. 1 deadline for government workers to get a COVID-19 shot.

“It is unacceptable that Leon County violated Florida law, infringed on current and former employees’ medical privacy, and fired loyal public servants because of their personal health decisions,” DeSantis said. “We will continue fighting for Floridians’ rights and the Florida Department of Health will continue to enforce the law. We’re going to stand up for Floridians’ jobs, stand up for Floridians’ livelihoods, and stand up for freedom.”

Lawmakers passed the vaccine passport ban and accompanying $5,000 fines in a broader bill (SB 2006), which DeSantis signed in May, limiting the state and local governments’ emergency powers. The DeSantis administration called Leon County’s actions a “blatant violation” of that law.

“Firing hard working employees over vaccine passports has real and lasting consequences. It leads to resentment in the workplace, and loss of employment impacts individual and public health,” said Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, who heads the DOH. “Individuals have every right to choose how to best protect themselves and their families, and the Department will continue to enforce this law.”

Leon County is not the first local government to draw the state’s attention for its vaccine requirements. At a rally in Alachua County last month, DeSantis and other Republican leaders, such as Attorney General Ashley Moody, applied pressure to Gainesville, which had planned a vaccine mandate for city workers. Gainesville ultimately backed down following a temporary ruling from a state court, and the Governor’s Office claimed victory.

“I appreciate Governor DeSantis’ administration and the Department of Health taking this action against Leon County. People should not be forced to choose between a job and their medical freedom. Leon County’s government continues to find ways to waste taxpayer money that serves no purpose for the county,” said Leon County Republican Party Chairman Evan Power.

Through Friday, only 60% of people 12 or older in Leon County have received at least one shot, below the state average of 72%. There have been 49,917 cases of COVID-19 in the county, among 303,541 total residents.