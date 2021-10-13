Latest on the legislative staffing merry-go-round

With a tip of the hat for LobbyTools, here are the latest movements — both on and off — the legislative merry-go-round.

Senate

Off: Laureen Zaugg is out as an administrative assistant for the Committee on Agriculture.

On: Ashley Urban is in as general counsel to the Committee on Appropriations.

On: Jeremy Hudak is in as legislative analyst and Abby Swatts is in as administrative assistant to the Senate Majority Office.

Off and on: Staff director David Cox, attorney Stuart Rimland, communications director Michelle DeMarco, and administrative assistant Sherese Gainous are out of the Senate Minority Office. Maggie Gerson is in as staff director and Cathy Schroeder will be deputy staff director, beginning Oct. 1.

On: Amaura Canty is in as administrative assistant to the Committee on Banking and Insurance.

Off: Joyce Butler is out as an administrative assistant to the Committee on Judiciary.

Off and on: Brooks Timmons is back as a policy adviser to President Wilton Simpson.

On: Andrew Liebert is in as legislative assistant to Bartow Republican Sen. Ben Albritton.

On: Sean LeHockey is in as legislative assistant to Plantation Democratic Sen. Lauren Book.

On: Keanu Orfano is in as district secretary to Miami-Dade Republican. Sen. Manny Diaz.

On: Jake Felder is in as a legislative adviser, and Mary Davila is in as a legislative assistant, to Miami-Dade Republican Sen. Ileana Garcia.

On: Sherese Gainous is in as legislative assistant to Jacksonville Democratic Sen. Audrey Gibson.

Off: Malik Woody is out as district secretary to Miami Gardens Democratic Sen. Shev Jones.

On: Kelli Lane is in as legislative assistant to Melbourne Republican Sen. Debbie Mayfield.

Off: Maggie Gerson is out as chief of staff to Miami Democratic Sen. Jason Pizzo.

Off and on: Kristofer Stubbs is out as legislative assistant; Michelle DeMarco is in as legislative assistant to West Palm Beach Democratic Sen. Bobby Powell.

On: Alexander Quinones is in as district secretary to Fort Myers Republican Sen. Ray Rodrigues.

On: Victor Lopez is in as district secretary to Doral Republican. Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez.

On: St. George Pink is in as legislative assistant to Saint Petersburg Democratic Sen. Darryl Rouson.

On: Charlene Gagnier is in as legislative assistant to Port Orange Republican Sen. Tom Wright.

House

On: Lexi Rando is in as administrative support to the State Affairs Committee and its subcommittees.

Off: Courtney Anderson is out as member services liaison, and Jaylin Marti is out as political affairs liaison, in the House Majority Office.

Off: Krista Dolan is out as an attorney, and Milan Thompson no longer an analyst, in the House Minority Office.

Off: Daniel Bell is out as the House General Counsel.

On: Lance Toliver is in as policy chief for the Government Operations Subcommittee.

Off: Matthew Grabowski is out as a policy analyst for the Health & Human Services Committee.

Off: Bryan Mielke is out as budget analyst to the Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee.

On: Susan Herendeen is in as attorney for the Insurance & Banking Subcommittee.

Off: Jennifer Renner is out as a policy analyst for the Local Administration & Veterans Affairs Subcommittee.

Off: Daniel Pardo is out as attorney for the Public Integrity & Elections Committee.

On: Karen Dearden is in as external affairs chief, and Sam Wagoner is in as analyst, for the Redistricting Committee.

Off: Lance Toliver is out as an attorney, and Jeanne Landry is in as policy analyst, for the State Affairs Committee.

On: Lydia Walsh is in as a policy analyst for the Tourism, Infrastructure & Energy Subcommittee.

On: Kiwanis Curry is out as policy analyst for the Ways & Means Committee.

Off: Amanda Rigas is out as administrative support to the Commerce Committee or Joint Committee on Public Counsel Oversight.

Off: Amaura Canty is out as administrative support to the Justice and State Administration & Technology Appropriations Subcommittees.

On: Heather Williamson is in as staff director; Victoria Rundles and Brenda Jones are in as administrative support to the Pandemics & Public Emergencies Committee.

Off: Kayla McLaughlin, Joseph Rhodes, Sabin Sidney, and Kyle Wilson are out from the Office of Open Government.

Off and on: Amber Arnold replaced Kristi Turner as the administrative lead in the Speaker’s Office.

Out: Michele McCloskey is out as district secretary and James Jacobs is out as a legislative assistant to Hillsborough Republican Rep. Mike Beltran.

Off and on: Alyssa Porta is in, Jesse Katzeff is out as district secretary to Sweetwater Republican Rep. David Borrero. Marissa Amato is also out, and Raquel Zuniga is in as Borrero’s legislative assistant. Amato replaced Rachel Witbracht as a legislative assistant to Spring Hill Republican Rep. Blaise Ingoglia.

Off: Chris Hodge is out as a legislative assistant to Sarasota Republican Rep. James Buchanan.

Off: Joyce Randall is out as a legislative assistant to Miami Democratic Rep. James Bush.

Off: Donovan Bradley is out as district secretary to Neptune Beach Republican Rep. Cord Byrd.

Off: Daniel Gil Gonzalez is out as district secretary to Miramar Republican Rep. Tom Fabricio.

Off and on: Daniel Rub replaced Cody Rogers as district secretary to Aventura Democratic Rep. Joseph Geller. Rogers is in as legislative assistant to North Miami Democratic Rep. Dotie Joseph.

Off: Hailey Ahearn is out, Julian Cintron is in as district secretary to Maitland Democratic Rep. Joy Goff-Marcil.

On: Robert Marriaga is in as district secretary to Dania Beach Democratic Rep. Evan Jenne.

Off and on: Andrew Bourne is in as district secretary and Antione Fields is out as a legislative assistant to Rep. Joseph.

On: Elizabeth Corn is in as district secretary to Brandon Democratic Rep. Andrew Learned.

On: Alana Fay is out, Beri Bastian is in as legislative assistant to Hudson Republican Rep. Amber Mariano. Fay replaced Joe LaFauci as a legislative assistant to Bradenton Republican Rep. Will Robinson. Paula Tran is also out as Robinson’s district secretary.

On: Jesse Katzeff is in, Hunter Engel is out as district secretary to Naples Republican Rep. Lauren Melo.

Off and on: Joseph Katz is in as district secretary; Shannon Chapman is out as district secretary to Palm City Republican Rep. Toby Overdorf.

On: Ryann Lynn is in as district secretary to Saint Petersburg Democratic Rep. Michele Rayner.

On: Richard Caldwell is in as district secretary to Rep. Robinson.

Off and on: Jose Vazquez is out, Jaylin Martir is in as legislative assistant to Miami Republican Rep. Anthony Rodriguez.

On: Khadeidra Willis is in as district secretary to Boca Raton Democratic Rep. Kelly Skidmore.

On: Thomas Wilmouth is in as legislative assistant to Boca Raton Democratic Rep. Emily Slosberg.

On: Emma Bohannan is in as district secretary to Merritt Island Republican Rep. Tyler Sirois.

Off and on: MaryAlice Bennett is out, Gary Love is in as district secretary to Windermere Democratic Rep. Geraldine Thompson.

Off and on: Alyssa Taylor is out, and Melonie Hoyt is in as district secretary to Tampa Republican Rep. Jackie Toledo.

Off: Maura Palmer is out as district secretary to Lake Placid Republican Rep. Kaylee Tuck.