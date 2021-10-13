October 13, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Poll shows Ron DeSantis more popular but still losing to Joe Biden, Donald Trump
Ron DeSantis and Joe Biden at Surfside. Image via AP.

Jacob OglesOctober 13, 20216min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Latest on the legislative staffing merry-go-round

HeadlinesInfluence

‘A ticking time bomb’: Lawmakers plan to address National Guard troop shortage

HeadlinesInfluence

Health insurance advisory board mulls 2022 legislative recommendations

1000 (54)
Governor holds strong favorability ratings, but loses in head-to-head 2024 matchups.

A poll shows Florida voters have a more favorable view Gov. Ron DeSantis than of President Joe Biden. But Republicans here still want former President Donald Trump as their nominee for President in 2024.

And regardless, Biden tops Trump or DeSantis in a hypothetical head-to-head race for President in Florida. But DeSantis could take Vice President Kamala Harris, the poll showed, even if Trump might not

The poll from Naples-based Victory Insights took a look at how Florida’s voters feel about their own Governor and the other prominent choices for President. But it found there’s not necessarily a correlation between whether voters think a candidate is doing their job well and whether they want that candidate holding the highest office in the land.

Biden would win the Sunshine State with 51% to Trump’s 49%, the poll shows, and he would beat DeSantis by a similar margin. Harris would more narrowly defeat Trump but still come out with roughly the same percentage of the vote. But DeSantis could defeat Harris with 51% to her 49%. The poll has a 4.5% margin of error.

“Florida has taken the spotlight as a swing state turned (marginally) red state, and if DeSantis is the Republican nominee, it could prove crucial to his victory or defeat,” reads a polling memo.

Curiously, the poll finds DeSantis is popular here, regardless of how voters view his chances as a presidential candidate.

DeSantis boasts 55% favorability rating in the poll, with 42% of voters viewing him very favorably. That’s greater than Trump’s 52% favorability or Biden’s 51%, and significantly greater than Harris’ 47%. Trump lives in Florida, but DeSantis as Governor seems to hold significant sway with voters.

Yet, when pollsters looked at what leader Florida voters wanted leading the ticket in 2024, there was a definite break.

Among Republicans, 58% want Trump as the GOP nominee and for the ex-President to attempt a comeback to the White House, while just 30% want DeSantis as nominee. Florida’s Governor did stand out as the clear Trump alternative should the former President decide on a quiet Mar-a-Lago retiree life. Only 12% of voters polled preferred any choice besides Trump or DeSantis.

By comparison, about 60% of Florida Democrats want Biden to seek a second term, compared to 17% who prefer Harris lead the ticket and 23% who want another candidate.

The poll also measured “favorability intensity” for the four candidates and found DeSantis with the edge there. Looking at voters in the wider voting pool, pollsters calculate a favorability intensity of 76% for DeSantis, compared to 70% for Biden, 67% for Harris and 66% for Trump.

Looking only at internal party support, DeSantis polls even better, with an 86% intensity among Republicans compared to 78% for Trump. Among Democrats, Biden enjoyed a 76% intensity and Harris a 73% level.

“First, DeSantis has fervent supporters, evidenced by the fact that he leads in both in-party (+5%) and overall (+6%) favorability intensity,” a memo states. “Second, Trump’s appeal is much stronger within the Republican Party than it is across party lines.”

At the same time, all the candidates also scored high in terms of “hated intensity,” or those who grade the candidates very unfavorably. Trump holds an 86% negative intensity among Democrats and an 85% rating overall, making him the most hated in the field no matter how much Republicans love him. Similarly, Harris has an 85% hated intensity among Republicans and an 81% overall.

DeSantis isn’t so reviled as Trump or Harris, but there’s more disdain for him in Florida than for Biden. The Governor holds an 83% negative intensity with Democrats and an 80% among all voters. Meanwhile, Biden comes in with 79% with all voters and 82% among Republicans.

Post Views: 68

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJacksonville City Council moves relief funds, slams media in dead of night

next'A ticking time bomb': Lawmakers plan to address National Guard troop shortage

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories