Political maverick mounts HD 90 Primary challenge to Democrat Joe Casello

A political maverick is challenging Rep. Joe Casello in his third bid to represent House District 90.

Hasan Zahangir of Boynton Beach has not been elected to public office, but he said he’s been active in the Palm Beach Democratic Party. Zahangir said he’ll face Casello in the Democratic Primary because he believes there is a void in representation.

“He’s been in two terms, and 90% of the constituents don’t know who he is,” said Zahangir, who is currently managing a 7-Eleven.

Casello, however, points to his six years serving on the Boynton Beach City Commission.

“I think my record speaks volumes,” the retired firefighter said.

From a fundraising perspective, Zahangir is undoubtedly facing an uphill battle. In September, Casello had his best fundraising month on record, raising $6,500, bringing his campaign account to $9,710 cash on hand. His committee, Joe PAC, shows no fundraising activity in September.

In September, contributors to Casello’s campaign show mainstream support, including $1,000 donations from Ron Book, a prominent Florida lobbyist; the 1199 Service Employment International Union Political Action Committee (SEIU) Political Committee; and the Florida Beer Wholesalers Association.

Casello has served on the House Commerce Committee. He’s also served on subcommittees for Business & Professions, Health Market Reform and Higher Education & Career Readiness. In 2019, he successfully introduced legislation providing confidentiality for peer support conversations between first responders.

Zahangir, meanwhile, touts his experience as a small-business owner. State records show he’s filed 20 registrations for various businesses and organizations. Companies he’s registered include Yogurt on Yamato and Brendy’s Yogurt & Ice Cream.

Zahangir filed to run on Sept. 15, and his campaign fundraising activities show he’s raised $50 from Farrah Zahangir, who lives at the same address. He also lent his campaign $400.

Casello said he was surprised at the challenge.

“It’s always a surprise when a so-called Democrat runs against an incumbent Democrat,” Casello said.

The Palm Beach County district includes the western part of Boynton Beach. The campaigns faced a Monday deadline to report campaign finance activity through September.