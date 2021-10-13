New report: 15.8% children aged 10-17 are obese

Florida has seen a drop in the number of children and teenagers classified as being obese, but there are still plenty of warning signs, according to a new study released Wednesday by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

The organization found that in 2020 that obesity rates for children between the ages of 10 and 17 dropped to an average of 15.8%, a 2% decline, even as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted schools and daily life.

But when broken down by race and ethnicity, the data shows that Black and Hispanic children nationally and in Florida have higher obesity rates than their White peers. In Florida, White children were obese compared to 23.8% Black and 21.4% Hispanic kids.

The overall number places Florida as 22nd nationally in the percentage of obese children between ages 10 and 17.

The report, “From Crisis to Opportunity: Reforming Our Nation’s Policies to Help All Children Grow Up Health,” cites the impact of racism on the health of children and families and how racist policies have affected the food delivery system, access to health care and housing and how it impacts peoples’ food choices. The report includes several recommendations, including encouraging states that have not expanded Medicaid to act and extending eligibility for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, to postpartum mothers through the first two years after the birth of a baby and to children through age 6.

Obesity rates for children between the ages of 10 and 17 were collected from June 2020 until January 2021 and analyzed by the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Maternal and Child Health Bureau. The data was culled from the 2019-2020 National Survey of Children’s Health.

While the Robert Wood Johnson report data do not indicate the COVID-19 pandemic had any significance, a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study suggests otherwise. The CDC report shows the rate of body mass index for 432,302 people between the ages of 2 and 19, approximately doubled during the pandemic compared to the pre-pandemic period.

Jamie Bussel, senior program officer at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation who leads the Foundation’s efforts to prevent childhood obesity, said the report’s findings are “an urgent call to action.”

“Obesity is a symptom of deep-rooted challenges that have only been made worse by the pandemic and are a warning sign that our nation’s policies are failing our kids,” he said in a prepared statement. “ We must make real, systemic change to set kids on a path to better health.”