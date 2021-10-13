October 13, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

New report: 15.8% children aged 10-17 are obese
kids feet on weight scale

Christine Jordan SextonOctober 13, 20214min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Why Ray Rodrigues returned contributions from Senate GOP leaders

HeadlinesInfluence

Lawmakers learn of ‘technological revolution’ coming to Florida’s farms

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Jeff Brandes files to dissolve TBARTA, again

weight scale
The overall number places Florida as 22nd nationally in the percentage of obese children between ages 10 and 17.

Florida has seen a drop in the number of children and teenagers classified as being obese, but there are still plenty of warning signs, according to a new study released Wednesday by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

The organization found that in 2020 that obesity rates for children between the ages of 10 and 17 dropped to an average of 15.8%, a 2% decline, even as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted schools and daily life.

But when broken down by race and ethnicity, the data shows that Black and Hispanic children nationally and in Florida have higher obesity rates than their White peers. In Florida, White children were obese compared to 23.8% Black and 21.4% Hispanic kids.

The overall number places Florida as 22nd nationally in the percentage of obese children between ages 10 and 17.

The report, “From Crisis to Opportunity: Reforming Our Nation’s Policies to Help All Children Grow Up Health,” cites the impact of racism on the health of children and families and how racist policies have affected the food delivery system, access to health care and housing and how it impacts peoples’ food choices. The report includes several recommendations, including encouraging states that have not expanded Medicaid to act and extending eligibility for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, to postpartum mothers through the first two years after the birth of a baby and to children through age 6.

Obesity rates for children between the ages of 10 and 17 were collected from June 2020 until January 2021 and analyzed by the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Maternal and Child Health Bureau. The data was culled from the 2019-2020 National Survey of Children’s Health.

While the Robert Wood Johnson report data do not indicate the COVID-19 pandemic had any significance, a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study suggests otherwise. The CDC report shows the rate of body mass index for 432,302 people between the ages of 2 and 19, approximately doubled during the pandemic compared to the pre-pandemic period.

Jamie Bussel, senior program officer at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation who leads the Foundation’s efforts to prevent childhood obesity, said the report’s findings are “an urgent call to action.”

“Obesity is a symptom of deep-rooted challenges that have only been made worse by the pandemic and are a warning sign that our nation’s policies are failing our kids,” he said in a prepared statement. “ We must make real, systemic change to set kids on a path to better health.”

Post Views: 91

Christine Jordan Sexton

Tallahassee-based health care reporter who focuses on health care policy and the politics behind it. Medicaid, health insurance, workers’ compensation, and business and professional regulation are just a few of the things that keep me busy.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSocial Security COLA largest in decades as inflation jumps

nextSenators want more COVID-19 data from Department of Health

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories