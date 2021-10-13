October 13, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

War of words over student masks escalates between state Department of Education and feds
Image via AP.

Anne GeggisOctober 13, 20214min5

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Jacksonville Bold for 10.13.21: Later than you think.

HeadlinesInfluence

As manatee deaths near 1,000, lawmakers seek areas for refuge and restoration

HeadlinesInfluence

Lori Berman, Anna Eskamani try again to get guns out of hands of domestic abusers

school masks 2
The federal government is reimbursing school districts the state is punishing.

Even as some school districts relax student mask mandates that sparked the original dispute, legal threats between state and federal Departments of Education officials escalated with an exchange of letters Wednesday.

At issue: The $569,000 in aid the federal government sent school districts in Alachua and Broward counties. The direct federal payment was meant to make up for aid state education officials withheld to punish the districts for adopting masking rules in defiance of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order prohibiting mask mandates.

Days after federal money was awarded, state officials announced plans to withhold additional state aid. The districts would not be receiving state aid equivalent to the amount the federal government sent directly to the districts.

Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran Wednesday sent a letter to the U.S. Education Department ordering it to “cease and desist its unlawful efforts to encourage local school board members to break the law.”

Corcoran was responding to a letter the feds sent Thursday warning the state about “legal concerns” arising from the additional cut in state aid the two districts had been dealt.

The federal government is creating the real legal problem, Corcoran wrote.

“The U.S. Education Department has decided to interfere unlawfully with Florida’s enforcement of its education policy,” Corcoran wrote. “Your department created the (Project to Support America’s Families and Educators) Project SAFE grant program to replenish the withheld salaries of Florida school officials who knowingly violated state law.

“This program appears to violate the relevant federal law” that prohibits the federal government from directing the allocation of state or local resources, Corcoran’s letter says.

Ian Rosenblum, deputy assistant secretary for policy and programs at the U.S. DOE, wrote to the state DOE Thursday saying Florida had withheld state aid from districts following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control to control the spread of COVID-19. And the pot of money that the Project SAFE funds were coming from cannot be considered when a state is doling out its aid to local school districts, he said.

“This issue raises legal concerns with regard to section 8522 of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act,” he wrote.

Christina Pushaw, DeSantis’ spokeswoman, also weighed in on Rosenblum’s letter, calling it, a “childish tirade of these bureaucrats in D.C., who have consistently attempted to discredit us with a series of baseless and unscientific attacks that are only meant to distract us from providing Florida’s students with high quality education that meets their needs and respects parents’ rights in accordance with state law.”

Federal officials could not be reached for further comment.

Post Views: 120

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLori Berman, Anna Eskamani try again to get guns out of hands of domestic abusers

nextAs manatee deaths near 1,000, lawmakers seek areas for refuge and restoration

5 comments

  • find out more

    October 13, 2021 at 3:16 pm

    My coder is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP.
    I have always disliked the idea because of the costs.
    But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on various websites for about a year and am nervous about
    switching to another platform. I have heard great things about blogengine.net.
    Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress posts into it?
    Any kind of help would be really appreciated!

    Reply

  • ukrvsesvit.com

    October 13, 2021 at 3:38 pm

    Карпати – це великий гірський масив, розташований на сході Європи.
    Даний масив знаходиться на території цілого ряду країн.
    Однак найбільша його частина припадає на Україну та Румунію. https://ukrvsesvit.com/

    Reply

  • Heath

    October 13, 2021 at 4:15 pm

    Appreciation to my father who told me on the topic of this web site, this
    website is genuinely amazing.

    Reply

  • Pandora Archive

    October 13, 2021 at 4:19 pm

    Hi there! This post could not be written any better! Reading through this post reminds me of
    my old room mate! He always kept chatting about this.
    I will forward this write-up to him. Fairly certain he will have a good read.
    Many thanks for sharing!

    my homepage; Pandora Archive

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories