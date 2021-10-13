October 13, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Unopposed Alex Rizo adds $22K to HD 110 defense, spends nearly as much

Jesse SchecknerOctober 13, 20215min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 10.13.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Ronna McDaniel: Republicans set to outpace Democrats in Florida voter registration. That’s just the beginning.

HeadlinesInfluence

Federal judge tosses challenge to air ambulance ‘balance billing’ law

Alex Rizo
September marked Rizo's biggest spending month ever.

Incumbent Republican state Rep. Alex Rizo added more than $22,000 to his campaign war chest in September, though he nearly wiped out those gains by spending almost as much.

Still unopposed, Rizo holds about $73,500 between his campaign account and political committee, Principled Moral Conservatism, to defend the seat representing House District 110 that he comfortably won in November.

His largest gift came from the medical sector: a $10,000 check from OD-EYEPAC, the lobbying arm of the Florida Optometric Association.

Pharmaceutical company Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., which is seeking FDA emergency use authorization for an experimental COVID-19 pill, gave another $1,000.

The beer industry chipped in with $1,000 donations from Quality Acquisitions Co., a subsidiary of South Florida Anheuser-Busch distributor Eagle Brands Sales; Gold Coast Beverage, a subsidiary of Reyes Beer Division; and Florida Beer Wholesalers Good Government, a political committee run by Daytona Beverages President Kevin Bowler.

A Stronger Florida, a committee run by lobbying firm Rubin Turnbull & Associates Director of Operations Celeste Camm, gave $1,000. Rubin Turnbull gave another $1,000 separately.

Sen. Manny Diaz Jr.’s committee, Better Florida Education, also gave $1,000.

Tamarac-based lawyer Kevin Tynan’s True Freedom committee gave $650.

Other contributions included $2,000 from retail giant Walmart, $1,500 from Hialeah-based real estate company Acosa Properties, and $1,000 from Paul Mitchell, a partner at lobbying firm Southern Strategy Group.

Rizo, who worked as a teacher and administrator with Miami-Dade County Public Schools before switching to sales and education consulting, had his most active month of spending ever in September.

He gave $1,000 to the campaigns of fellow GOP Reps. Nick DiCeglie, who is running for Senate, and Rene Plascencia. He donated the same amount to Hialeah City Council candidate Luis Rodriguez and former Rep. and Miami-Dade Commissioner Esteban “Steve” Bovo, who is running to become Hialeah Mayor.

Rizo’s biggest expenditures went to consulting firms. He paid Miami-based DRC Consulting nearly $9,100. Ross Consulting, a Tallahassee fundraising, campaign and public affairs firm, received $2,500.

The remainder of his spending was for campaign materials, communications, accounting and postage, including an almost $5,200 payment to Miami printing company Vital Graphics and Signs.

HD 110 covers a heavily conservative strip of Miami-Dade County west of Opa-locka Executive Airport and includes parts of Hialeah and Miami Lakes. By the time voters go to the polls next year, the district will have remained in Republican hands for 40 years.

The district was previously represented by former House Speaker Jose Oliva, whom Rizo replaced in November after defeating Democrat and fellow education professional Annette Collazo by 20 percentage points.

Candidates faced a Monday deadline to report all campaign fundraising activity in September.

Post Views: 130

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJacksonville Bold for 10.13.21: Later than you think.

nextJimmie T. Smith: As forever wars come to an end, honor those who served with timely care

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories