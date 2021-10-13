October 13, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

State attorneys, public defenders voice recruitment and retention concerns

Jason DelgadoOctober 13, 20214min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Facing worsening backlog, ethics panel seeks additional staff

Influence

Not a lot of vape shops applying for new nicotine permits, regulators told

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Tampa Community Redevelopment Agency to vote on giving Straz Center $25 million Thursday

hammer-620008_640
Staffing issues are aggravating the backlog of cases created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

State attorneys and public defenders are pleading to lawmakers ahead of the upcoming Legislative Session, asking them provide courts more resources to tackle the backlog of cases created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among other needs, the offices are desperately seeking more money to bolster salaries as a means to recruit and retain staff. The situation, they explained, is dire.

“We’re in a crisis,” said Stacy Scott, public defender for Florida’s 8th judicial circuit. “I’ve been the elected public defender for almost 11 years now and I have never seen this kind of crisis before in terms of new hires and turnover.”

Speaking Wednesday to the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Criminal and Civil Justice, Scott and State Attorney Jack Campbell pleaded their case to lawmakers.

With an average turnover rate of 26% statewide, Scott requested a $5,000 pay increase per attorney, among other things. Some counties, she said, are facing turnover rates higher than 50%. That $5,000 pay increase would cost the state $7.8 million in general revenue.

“That’s just the bare minimum of what we think we need in order to be competitive in this economy,” Scott said, adding that many public defenders are poached by private firms offering more pay and better benefits.

Campbell, meanwhile, echoed Scott’s frustration. He said the state is short roughly 270 assistant state attorneys. His issue, however, is attracting qualified applicants to fill existing roles.

Campbell, who serves the 2nd Judicial Circuit in Tallahassee, pointed out that high turnover also impacts victims and their families.

“I don’t need somebody with six months out of law school trying that case,” Campbell said of violent crimes. “I need someone with four or five, ten or 15 years of experience.”

Similar to Scott, who serves in the 8th judicial circuit, Campbell said his office is also struggling with compression issues after the Legislature raised the starting salary to $50,000.

“I had people who had started at ($38,000), had crawled their way up for three or four years to making ($50,000), and they were caught by the intern who got hired the day after. That caused a severe compression issue.”

Scott and Campbell noted that the COVID-19 backlog of cases is having a ripple effect into county jails. In Leon County, Campbell said, only 100 of roughly 1,100 inmates are eligible for bail.

“The vast majority of people in there are on no-bond hold, which means that they are the most severe and violent people that we’re dealing with,” Campbell said.

After the presentation, Democratic Sen. Victor Torres urged the panel to act. Torres, a former cop in New York, suggested both offices deserve fair and equal help.

“We have the money,” the Orlando-area lawmaker said. “Let’s not kid ourselves.”

The 2022 Legislative Session begins Jan. 11.

Post Views: 53

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNot a lot of vape shops applying for new nicotine permits, regulators told

nextFacing worsening backlog, ethics panel seeks additional staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories