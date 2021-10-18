Florida leaders remember Colin Powell

The news Monday that former Secretary of State Colin Powell died from complications related to COVID-19 prompted response from Florida political leaders.

Powell most notably served as Secretary of State to former President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2005, becoming the first Black American to hold that Cabinet post. He previously served as Joint Chiefs of Staff chair from 1989 to 1993 under former President George H.W. Bush.

U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, who served as an advisor to Vice President Dick Cheney while Powell served as Secretary of State, tweeted: “Saddened by the passing of former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Colin Powell. A true servant leader and soldier statesman. Thank you for serving this great nation.”

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, a Longboat Key Republican, tweeted: “Saddened to hear of the passing of Gen. Colin Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. An incredible statesman and American hero, Gen. Powell shaped U.S. foreign policy for the last three decades. I send my deepest condolences to Gen. Powell’s family and loved ones.”

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, a Sarasota Republican, tweeted: “Sad to hear about the passing of General Colin Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Powell was a dedicated public servant who served our country well. God bless him and his family.”

U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, a Hollywood Democrat, tweeted: “I am deeply saddened by the passing of former Secretary of State Colin Powell, an extraordinary role model and respected voice in foreign policy who dedicated his life to serving our nation. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

State Sen. Joe Gruters, Republican Party of Florida chair, tweeted the news: “A great American, RIP. Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dead at 84 from COVID-19 complications.”

Democratic congressional candidate Corinna Balderramos Robinson tweeted: “May this legendary man and warrior rest peacefully now. Secretary Powell was truly an inspiration and blessing to so many across the world. I can honestly say that meeting him as a former Pentagon intern genuinely helped me chart my path of continued public service.”