Gov. Ron DeSantis orders flags to half-staff in honor of Gen. Colin Powell

Gov. Ron DeSantis is ordering flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Gen. Colin Powell.

Powell died Monday after experiencing COVID-19 complications, ranking him among the 724,000 Americans who have perished because COVID-19 in the past 20 months. The 84 year-old, who was vaccinated, served as the nation’s first Black Secretary of State, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and National Security Adviser.

The order, which complies with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden, applies to U.S. and state of Florida flags. Flags will remain at half-staff through Friday at sunset under the order.

“Powell greatly influenced U.S. foreign policy and will be remembered as a trailblazing soldier, leader, and public servant,” the order says.