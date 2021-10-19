October 19, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Top House health care budget writer calls $118 million technology overhaul request a “little excessive”
Female Doctor with Stethoscope Holding Piggy Bank Abstract.

Christine Jordan SextonOctober 19, 20214min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Leaked audio: Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber talked rebuilding Ocean Drive with private developers

HeadlinesTallahassee

Gov. DeSantis orders flags to half-staff in honor of Gen. Colin Powell

HeadlinesInfluence

‘We’re all old guys, not much time left:’ Lawmakers race to compensate Dozier abuse victims

Female Doctor with Stethoscope Holding Piggy Bank Abstract.
Florida has had a long history of tech overhauls going sideways.

The head of the Florida agency that oversees the state’s sprawling Medicaid program on Monday pressed Legislators to set aside nearly $118 million next year to complete a mammoth technological overhaul.

Florida lawmakers have already appropriated more than $158 million over the past five budgets for the replacement of the system responsible for billing and payment to the managed care companies, doctors and pharmacies providing health care to millions of Floridians enrolled in Medicaid.

Rep. Bryan Avila, the chair of the House budget committee responsible for health care spending, questioned Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Simone Marstiller on whether her agency had turned in a request that was a “little excessive” because her agency expects legislators to trim back the request.

Marstiller insisted that the budget request was legitimate and suggested it could undermine the success of the project – which is called Florida Health Care Connections or FX for short – if the Legislature did not provide full funding.

“The request we have is as conservative as we could make it,” Marstiller told members of the House Health Care Appropriations subcommittee. “It is necessary to do what we know we need to do to be successful.”

Florida has had a long history of tech overhauls going sideways with tens of millions being spent on upgrades that prove to be deeply-flawed such as the CONNECT system, the online portal used by the state’s jobless to access unemployment benefits.

The DeSantis administration contends that the cloud-based FX – which will be handled through several vendors – will ultimately allow state agencies that play a role in Medicaid to communicate more seamlessly.

Marstiller pointed out how she put together a steering committee of high-level representatives from several agencies including the state chief information officer.

AHCA officials also spoke optimistically that it will make the overall system less complicated and make it easier for state officials to better identify potential fraud.

Republican Rep. Dana Trabulsy asked Marstiller if she could predict when the improvements would create enough savings that Florida would reach a “break-even point.”

Marstiller said she could not say when that would happen.

“That’s a great question,” Marstiller told Trabulsy and added that FX is a “multi-year very expensive project … I cannot stand here and say we have calculated a break-even point.”

The request from AHCA will be considered during the upcoming session that starts on Jan. 11. The total amount of the request not only includes money for technological upgrades, but nearly $2 million to pay for 12 new employees to support the office that has been set up to run the new system.

Post Views: 62

Christine Jordan Sexton

Tallahassee-based health care reporter who focuses on health care policy and the politics behind it. Medicaid, health insurance, workers’ compensation, and business and professional regulation are just a few of the things that keep me busy.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous'We're all old guys, not much time left:' Lawmakers race to compensate Dozier abuse victims

nextGov. DeSantis orders flags to half-staff in honor of Gen. Colin Powell

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories