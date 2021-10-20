October 20, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

FDA OKs mixing COVID-19 vaccines; backs Moderna, J&J boosters
Image via AP.

Associated PressOctober 20, 20213min1

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Republican group’s ad taunts Stephanie Murphy over pork in stimulus bill

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 10.20.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

HeadlinesInfluence

House health care meeting site of latest skirmish in ‘eyeball wars’

Moderna Vaccine Kids
Wait six months after your second Moderna dose or two months after your J&J shot.

U.S. regulators on Wednesday signed off on extending COVID-19 boosters to Americans who got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine and said anyone eligible for an extra dose can get a brand different from the one they received initially.

The Food and Drug Administration’s decisions mark a big step toward expanding the U.S. booster campaign, which began with extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine last month. But before more people roll up their sleeves, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will consult an expert panel later this week before finalizing official recommendations for who should get boosters and when.

The latest moves would expand by tens of millions the number of Americans eligible for boosters and formally allow “mixing and matching” of shots — making it simpler to get another dose, especially for people who had a side effect from one brand but still want the proven protection of vaccination.

Specifically, the FDA authorized a third Moderna shot for seniors and others at high risk from COVID-19 because of their health problems, jobs or living conditions — six months after their last shot. One big change: Moderna’s booster will be half the dose that’s used for the first two shots, based on company data showing that was plenty to rev up immunity again.

For J&J’s single-shot vaccine, the FDA said all U.S. recipients should get a second dose at least two months following their initial vaccination.

The FDA rulings differ because the vaccines are made differently, with different dosing schedules — and the J&J vaccine has consistently shown a lower level of effectiveness than either of the two-shot Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

Post Views: 90

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHouse health care meeting site of latest skirmish in 'eyeball wars'

nextLast Call for 10.20.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

One comment

  • Alex's Mom

    October 20, 2021 at 5:55 pm

    I know many of you miss Alex’s incisive, informed and brilliant comments at Florida Politics. You may be wondering why he is silent. Well, I regret to tell you that my poor baby Alex, despite being fully vaccinated, is hospitalized with COVID. He is doing well, and retains his charm and self confidence, so not to worry. I would ask for thoughts and prayers but we don’t believe in all that fake religious hogwash. He’ll be fine.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories