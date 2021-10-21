Progressive PAC to air ad taunting Donald Trump for Virginia no-show

A progressive super PAC is out with a new ad, “Trump in Hiding,” hitting Mar-a-Lago resident and former President Donald Trump for declining to hold an in-person rally ahead of the much-watched Virginia Governor’s race.

Trump did call in to a rally hosted by supporters of Republican Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin earlier this month. But despite holding in-person rallies elsewhere in the U.S., Trump hasn’t visited Virginia in person and reportedly has no plans to do so.

That’s led MeidasTouch, a group which routinely targets the former President, to roast Trump’s decision not to hold an in-person campaign for one of the most watched races in the country this year. The group says it has spent five figures to air the ad on Fox News, prodding the former President on the nation’s largest conservative news network.

“Donald, why are you so scared to go to Virginia?” the ad’s narrator begins. “Is it because you know Glenn Youngkin wants nothing to do with you? Or is it because your loser stench rubs off on everyone you touch? President (Barack) Obama is showing up. President (Joe) Biden is showing up. Dr. (Jill) Biden is showing up. Stacey Abrams is showing up. If you weren’t too weak or scared or washed up, you would get to Virginia fast. But you won’t. Instead, you’re just phoning it in like a coward.”

Of course, Biden beat Trump in Virginia last year by double digits. That’s likely a factor in Youngkin’s decision not to appear in person with Trump ahead of the Nov. 2 contest.

Polls show the contest between Youngkin and Former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe could be close. Trump may show up in the state, according to John Fredericks, Trump’s former Virginia campaign chairman. But that likely won’t happen until after Election Day.

“Is Trump going to come to Virginia? Yes. But it will be after the election for a victory rally,” Fredericks told the Associated Press.