Tracie Davis eager to move on from ‘mistake’ in financial disclosure form

Rep. Tracie Davis is ready to put a “mistake” in her financial disclosure history behind her.

Friday’s meeting of the Florida Ethics Commission will see the panel consider a stipulated settlement, in which the Jacksonville Democrat from House District 13 admits to errors in her 2019 Form 6 declaration of assets and liabilities, required yearly for lawmakers.

Davis had previously listed as an asset an $89,000 equity interest in a home on W. 10th Street, which she and her husband tried and failed to purchase from her husband’s mother. The form has since been corrected, with Davis’ net worth for 2019 now in the negative by more than $11,000 as a result of that and other modifications regarding itemizing credit card and student loan debt.

“Yes, there was an ethics investigation into a mistake that I made in filling out my finance reporting forms. All issues have since been corrected and my counsel Mark Herron has resubmitted all documents. Nevertheless, the process must play out by the rules. My finances and records have always been, and will continue to be available for review. I look forward to a quick resolution,” Davis told Florida Politics this week.

“We all make mistakes. However, I am fortunate to have a supportive and knowledgeable team to quickly correct any issues. My focus is on ensuring that as we round the curve of COVID-19, we get Floridians back to work, that we keep our residents in their homes, and that our children feel protected in school. Although some want to focus on mistakes, my focus is on the bigger picture — the people of Florida,” Davis said.

Assuming the Ethics Commission accepts the mediated agreement, there still could be disciplinary action.

The settlement includes an admission from Davis that she violated the Florida Constitution, and the matter would be referred to House Speaker Chris Sprowls for potential disciplinary action.

The complainant, Orange Park private investigator David Hodges, is not happy. Hodges was hired to look into this matter, and he did not divulge his client. But in a letter to the Ethics Commission, Hodges savaged the process and the proposed outcome.

“Surely a graduate of the University of North Florida and now a state Representative should be able to fill out a Form 6 completely and correctly,” Hodges harrumphed, wondering why the investigators didn’t probe the $89,000 represented as being used to buy the property interest.

He said he has filed another complaint, suggesting this story may yet have more legs regardless of Friday’s decision by the commission.

Davis’ 2020 net worth, for what it’s worth, shows her liabilities exceed her assets. It was represented on the current form as -$7,523.

Davis is in her last year as a member of the Florida House. She is running for the Senate seat held by political mentor Audrey Gibson, who is term-limited. Davis will have competition in the Democratic Primary.

Jacksonville City Council member Reggie Gaffney, a Democrat in his second term, raised just over $44,000 in September between his campaign account and political committee, Friends of Reggie Gaffney.

He has roughly $330,000 raised after just under three months as an active candidate, all of that time with a head start against Davis.

Gaffney has faced questions of his own about ethics and financial dealings. The second-term Council member has dealt with legal scrapes in the past ranging from Medicaid over-billing (an issue in the campaign) to double dipping on homestead exemption claims (an issue while in office).