October 23, 2021
Surgeon General asked to leave Tina Polsky’s office after refusing to wear mask
Tina Polsky, facing breast cancer, boots the Surgeion General out for going maskless.

FLAPOL042921CH062
Polsky will begin radiation therapy treatment for cancer next week.

Florida’s top public health official was asked to leave a state Senator’s office this week after refusing to don a mask in her office.

Sen. Tina Polsky, who was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer in August, asked state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo and his two legislative aides to leave her office after Ladapo refused to comply with her request to put on a mask.

“I told him I had a serious medical condition,” said Polsky, who will begin radiation therapy treatment for cancer next week.

Polsky said that Ladapo had requested to meet with her in Tallahassee this week; he was making the rounds visiting several Senators who will be asked in the upcoming Session to confirm him.

Polsky said he offered to go outside when she asked him to put the mask on, but she declined.

“I don’t want to go outside,” Polsky said she told Ladapo after he made the offer. “I want you to sit in my office and talk to you.”

Polsky said there was a brief back-and-forth, and then she finally asked whether there was a reason he couldn’t wear a mask.

“He just smiles and doesn’t answer. He’s very smug,” Polsky recalled. “And I told him several times, `I have this very serious medical condition.’ And he said, ‘That’s OK,’ like it basically has nothing to do with what we are talking about.”

Eventually, Polsky said she asked Ladapo to leave her office, which he agreed to do, she said. But the Senator said before going, Ladapo remarked, “Sometimes I try to reason with unreasonable people for fun.”

Weesam Khoury, a Department of Health spokesperson, confirmed Ladapo’s comment, but said it was not directed to the Senator.

“Dr. Ladapo is committed to meeting with members of the Legislature regardless of their party affiliation to discuss policy, even when they do not agree on the subject at hand,” Khoury said in an email. “Meetings between highly regarded and intelligent, elected and appointed officials happen all the time, and it is disappointing you don’t hear about them more — but it is probably because the only time they get reported is when a genuine meeting turns into a media headline expected from a gossip column.”

Khoury added, misspelling Polsky’s name, that she and Ladapo “are saddened to hear about Sen. Polsky’s recent diagnosis and wish her well.”

Polsky said she is taking all precautions she can to protect herself from getting infected with COVID-19. A positive test means a delay in her treatment, and she doesn’t want to take any risks.

“I really wanted to interview him. I had a lot of good questions,” Polsky said. “So that was unfortunate that I didn’t do it. But I felt really uncomfortable.”

8 comments

  • Martha R Fletcher

    October 23, 2021 at 12:12 pm

    Forget COVID, how low of a human being do you have to be to refuse the request of a fellow government employee to respect their illness struggle and wear a mask?

    Reply

    • Laura

      October 23, 2021 at 12:25 pm

      My thought exactly.

      Reply

  • PeterH

    October 23, 2021 at 12:22 pm

    Just like Trump, Ron DeSantis hires “only the very best people!”

    Reply

  • Tracey A

    October 23, 2021 at 12:26 pm

    As a University of Florida grad, I’m embarrassed UF would even consider putting this quack on their payroll.

    Reply

  • Rusty

    October 23, 2021 at 12:44 pm

    Unbelievable! Idiot would be out on HIS rump had FL not been “rumped” (blinded to Sadism, Ignorance, Nastiness): rump, diSatan, pedia-sex Gates, medicare-scam Scott, etc.

    Floridians must actively RESIST hurtling into more rump!

    Reply

  • Art Finnly

    October 23, 2021 at 1:34 pm

    Based on his behavior and disrespect of proper public health policy, I think she has made up her mind how to vote.

    I hope he is defeated.

    I also wish Polsky a full and speedy conquest over her breast cancer.

    Reply

  • heyfield tarwood

    October 23, 2021 at 1:37 pm

    So much for ‘Do no harm’, Dr. Quack.

    Reply

