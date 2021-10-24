October 24, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

May-Stringer House owns its ‘Florida’s most haunted’ title
Image via Historic May-Stringer House Museum.

Jesse SchecknerOctober 24, 20214min0

Related Articles

CoronavirusHeadlines

Ron DeSantis delivers anti-Biden red meat during Sunday TV hit

2022Headlines

Race-blind redistricting? Democrats incredulous at GOP maps

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate President blasts Florida Surgeon General for his ‘unprofessional’ actions

May-Stringer House
Its two-hour ghost tours are booked months in advance.

The May-Stringer House looks like a gingerbread-trimmed Victorian home overlooking the city of Brooksville. It’s reportedly one of Florida’s most haunted spots.

The back story, as in most ghost stories, lies in tragedy. With more than 160 years of history in the house, at least 11 different ghosts have been identified by dozens of searchers of the paranormal.

In 1855, John L. May built what was then a four-room home on a plantation for his wife, Marena, and their daughters, Matilda and Annie. John died of tuberculosis three years later. Marena remained in the home throughout the Civil War and eventually married Confederate soldier Frank Saxon. She died giving birth to the couple’s child, a girl named Jessie Mae, in 1869. The child died at age 3.

The house was owned later by Sheldon Stringer, whose family lived there for three generations and expanded it to 14 rooms across four stories.

In recent years, researchers have tried to find out if more than 50 enslaved people who worked the plantation might be buried on the museum grounds in Brooksville.

There are reports of Marena May walking around and some of hearing her daughter cry for her mother. Other ghosts, they believe, are linked to the story of plantation life in Florida. An angry spirit known as Mr. Nasty has been said to curse visitors.

Restoration volunteers heard footsteps and voices in empty rooms. Workers noticed cold spots, mists and eerie shadows. Museum guides have reported moving shadows, glowing orbs of light and the sound of a crying child, possibly little Jessie Mae.

The Atlantic Paranormal Society, better known as TAPS from the SyFy series Ghost Hunters, and the Florida Ghost Team have made several stops there. A three-ring binder at the museum documents some 80 ghost-hunting groups that have investigated the house.

“They love it because they know they are going to get evidence,” said docent Bonnie LeTourneau, who said the house was “like Grand Central Station for ghosts.”

The Hernando Historical Museum Association has used the “most haunted” crown as a fundraising tool.

Its two-hour ghost tours are booked months in advance. Visitors are brought in late at night and given some of the gadgets ghost hunters use to record a presence and are allowed to wander the house. No reservation is needed for GhostFest on Oct. 30. The museum decided to have some fun with its reputation by adding an outdoor maze and festival atmosphere from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. It charges $8 admission.

IF YOU GO

May-Stringer House Museum: The Victorian era home is open for tours Tuesdays-Fridays from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 601 Museum Court, Brooksville.

Admission: $5, $2 age 6-12. Ghost tours are $20 and require a reservation. Call 352-799-0129 or [email protected].

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

Post Views: 35

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRace-blind redistricting? Democrats incredulous at GOP maps

nextRon DeSantis delivers anti-Biden red meat during Sunday TV hit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
The latest edition of INFLUENCE Magazine features the 2021 Golden Rotunda award winners
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more