Ron DeSantis delivers anti-Biden red meat during Sunday TV hit

On Sunday, Gov. Ron DeSantis laid into President Joe Biden during another one-sided interview appearance on Fox News.

DeSantis does not do traditional Sunday broadcast shows, but he returned to Sunday Morning Futures to score points against supply chain breakdowns, federal vaccine mandates and other flashpoints of Biden policy, consolidating themes established in press conferences the week before for a national audience.

About the ports issue, DeSantis said nothing he didn’t say last week. He reiterated assertions that Florida has “capacity” and that Florida ports always “do 24/7,” while expressing familiar worries about inflation hampering Christmas. DeSantis did not offer any assurances here that Florida could save Christmas.

DeSantis pushed back against the potential of using the National Guard to help with offloading as President Biden suggested, saying “there is no need to do that in Florida.”

“What he should be doing is sending them to the Southern Border to get it under control,” DeSantis chided.

Turning to vaccine mandates, DeSantis was able to juxtapose Florida’s actions against Washington’s yet again.

“We’ve been able to fight back very effectively against mandates imposed by local governments,” DeSantis said.

“What Biden’s doing is unconstitutional,” DeSantis said, adding that “huge disruptions” will hit the economy because of displaced workers. This will not happen in Florida, where a Special Session is being called to counter vaccine mandates and to enshrine into law parents’ rights to opt out of mash requirements.

“Nobody should lose their jobs based on these injections,” DeSantis said of the vaccine, before going on to introduce new evidence without saying from where it came.

“Most of those first responders have had COVID and recovered,” DeSantis added, saying that Florida would continue to push to recruit out of state law enforcement.

“NYPD, Minneapolis, Seattle. If you’re not being treated well, we’ll treat you better here,” DeSantis said, referring to $5,000 signing bonuses he wants the Legislature to approve for new cops.

The Governor had taken a break from TV hits in recent weeks, but he has stepped up his schedule again recently. Before a trip to California Friday, the Governor did an interview with Tucker Carlson, effectively counterprogramming a Biden CNN Town Hall event.

On Saturday, Florida Politics reported that Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo had refused to put a mask on while in the office of Sen. Tina Polsky, who is undergoing cancer treatment, despite Polsky repeatedly urging him to do so. Republican Senate President Wilton Simpson expressed disapproval with a memo asserting that Senators have the right to dictate mask usage in their offices.

That incident became news as DeSantis was in California for political obligations, including being the guest of honor at a dinner at the conservative Claremont Institute Saturday evening.

Fox News interviewer Maria Bartiromo did not ask the Governor for his take on the Ladapo mask flap.

The Governor tweeted that the interview was “live.” Neither the Friday nor Saturday iterations of the Governor’s schedule have a TV taping listed, validating the assertion of the tweet.