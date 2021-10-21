Gov. DeSantis vows Special Session to ban vaccine mandates

At a rally in Clearwater Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis again argued against vaccine mandates as being implemented by the Joe Biden administration, vowing a Special Session to ban them.

“We will be calling the Legislature back for a Special Session. We want to make sure that individuals in the state of Florida have their rights protected,” DeSantis said.

The Session will be in November, DeSantis noted, saying accelerated timing was needed as rules are being implemented on the federal level and deadlines are imminent.

But details are still being worked out. House Speaker Chris Sprowls says his office has not gotten “dates or details regarding any proposed call” from the Governor’s Office as of Thursday morning.

“We are in communication with the Governor’s Office and our partners in the Senate, and we will share details with you as they emerge,” Sprowls wrote in a memo to his chamber.

Regardless of the lack of formal communication, the intent was clear enough in Clearwater.

DeSantis, accompanied by Attorney General Ashley Moody and Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, offered stentorian arguments against the “heavy hand of government” being used to “force injections.”

“Your right to earn a living should not be contingent on COVID shots,” DeSantis said. He vowed to contest the Occupational Safety and Health Administration vaccine mandate and a parallel requirement on federal contractors.

“They’re now facing getting kicked to the curb,” DeSantis lamented, vowing to test the mandate in court once the “right plaintiff” is found.

Hospital employees and local government employees likewise will be protected, he added.

“A lot of the employers are not honoring exceptions,” DeSantis said, including for “religious beliefs.”

DeSantis also vowed to protect employees fired for not getting vaccines, or people harmed by taking the vaccine under employee duress.

“At the end of the day, you shouldn’t be discriminated against based on health decisions,” DeSantis said.

The Governor said legislation was the correct vehicle, rather than him issuing Executive Orders or “edicts,” given that Florida is “not in a state of emergency.”

The Special Session, according to the Governor’s Office, would protect Floridians against these “unfair and discriminatory” vaccine mandates.

They contemplate reemployment assistance for those fired for not getting mandated vaccines, and workers comp for those who got sick from employer-mandated vaccinations. COVID-19 liability protections would be removed from those businesses firing workers because they didn’t get vaccinated, and non-compete agreements for vaccine-related termination would be null and void.

Legislation is already emerging, even as DeSantis suggested the prospect of a Special Session alone could be a “wake up call” to businesses not toeing the Tallahassee line on vaccines.

Gainesville Republican Sen. Keith Perry will refile legislation Thursday expanding on recently passed vaccine and mask mandate bans.

Last week, Perry filed a measure (SB 452) that would ban mask mandates in schools as well as medical requirements. However, the Senator is developing a new plan of attack, including a measure that would possibly prevent businesses from requiring vaccines for employees, an ask from the Governor.

The Attorney General and Surgeon General, meanwhile, offered strong support.

Moody vowed that the state will push back against “unlawful” mandates.

“We will always have your backs,” Moody said to cheers.

The Surgeon General denounced vaccine mandates as an example of “extreme” and “really terrible policies,” abetted by a “climate of dishonesty” and “concerted effort” to squash stories about bad outcomes from the shots.

“We’re going to learn more about the safety of these vaccines,” Ladapo said. “This idea that we are foolish for listening to people on things for which we don’t have data right now is ridiculous.”

The Clearwater event continued a rhetorical offensive from DeSantis this week. The Governor offered a similarly slashing denunciation of federal action against school board protesters in Titusville earlier this week.

There, he promised the Parents’ Bill of Rights, the law used by the Governor’s Office to justify refusal of mask mandates in schools, would be “fortified” this upcoming Session.

Expect action here too.

“The teeth need to be strengthened,” DeSantis said in Clearwater Thursday of the Parents’ Bill of Rights.

___

Capitol correspondent Renzo Downey contributed reporting.