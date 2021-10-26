October 26, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Know who urged wearing masks around vulnerable people like Sen. Tina Polsky? The Surgeon General
Joseph Ladapo rubs Senators the wrong way. Image via Coilin Hackley.

Peter SchorschOctober 26, 20213min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 10.26.21

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Joe Henderson: Hiring Joseph Ladapo was Ron DeSantis’ way of trolling critics

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 10.25.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

FLAPOL092121CH012
He must have forgotten about that op-ed he wrote.

Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo has done the unthinkable: He has made his predecessor, Scott Rivkees, look like an all-star.

By no means should Rivkees be the measuring stick for public health acumen. He was a mostly silent pushover, and one of the few times he gave a sound opinion as Surgeon General — when he said Floridians may need to social distance for a year or more — he was ushered into a back room for a not-so-private lashing.

In other words, he was about as useful as a chocolate teapot.

But Ladapo is worse than a do-nothing figurehead. Within a matter of weeks, he has transformed the Department of Health into an enforcement arm for the state’s spite-fueled coronavirus response strategy.

He has ordered COVID-19-positive students back into the classroom and spread vaccine misinformation. Now, he’s taking heat for refusing to wear a mask when visiting Sen. Tina Polsky, who has cancer, in her office at the Capitol.

When asked to leave, he couldn’t resist throwing out a barb drenched in smugness: “Sometimes I try to reason with unreasonable people for fun.”

If Dr. Ladapo finds joy in reasoning with unreasonable people, he should clear his calendar and talk to himself in the mirror. After all, it wasn’t that long ago that he was urging people to “focus on protecting vulnerable populations … by directing testing and personal protective equipment to them and their close contacts.”

A lot has changed in the past year, but the medical definition of “vulnerable” has not. Nor have the social standards for manners or respect. Ladapo knows this, but instead he flouted the best practices he once supported.

That’s the trouble with being an unscrupulous contrarian: Given a long enough timeline, you end up contradicting yourself.

For his own sake, let’s hope he also enjoys reasoning with reasonable people, because he’ll have to do a lot of that to earn Senate confirmation.

Post Views: 107

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises and is the publisher of some of Florida’s most influential new media websites, including Florida Politics and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Schorsch is also the publisher of INFLUENCE Magazine. For several years, Peter's blog was ranked by the Washington Post as the best state-based blog in Florida. In addition to his publishing efforts, Peter is a political consultant to several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 10.26.21

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Survey: Anna Paulina Luna builds early lead in CD 13 GOP primary after being endorsed by Donald Trump
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more