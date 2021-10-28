Rick Scott lauds Herschel Walker: ‘Everybody would say he’s going to win.’

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott spoke about the 2022 Georgia Senate race Thursday, seeming to concede there is a frontrunner in what is still an officially crowded primary.

Scott heads the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which does not take a position in primaries without incumbents. Despite the official neutrality, the Senator’s comments from Thursday’s episode of the Hugh Hewitt Show suggest he sees where the primary is headed.

“Herschel Walker is running a good race. We’ve got Gary Black, the Ag Commissioner down in Georgia. We’ve got Latham Saddler. And we’ve got a businessman/veteran Kelly King down in Georgia,” Scott said.

“Right now, everybody would say Herschel’s going to win. He’s running a good race,” said Scott.

Public opinion surveys show the race is the former Georgia Bulldog football star’s to lose. One poll has 75% of Republicans backing Walker, with no other candidate receiving more than 6%.

The comments represented progress from Scott’s position two days prior, in another morning radio hit.

“I’m not going to get involved in any primaries,” Scott told Fox News Radio host Brian Kilmeade. “I love all Republicans. I want them to go fight in primaries like I had to do in 2010. Prove you’re the best candidate.”

Beyond Scott, Senate Republicans are falling in behind Walker. The gridiron great is the preferred candidate of former President Donald Trump and members of Republican leadership, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Walker has shown signs of potentially matching the formidable fundraiser who holds the seat, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, who won a special election early this year.

The Republican has raised nearly $4 million in a still nascent campaign, the best numbers in the Primary field, but still behind Warnock, who hauled in a record-setting $9.5 million in the third quarter. The Hill reports Warnock had more than $17 million on hand in his most recent campaign finance filing.

Walker is fundraising in Florida Friday. The invitation-only Jacksonville event will see Republican Mayor Lenny Curry on hand.