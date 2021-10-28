October 28, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Last Call for 10.28.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Staff ReportsOctober 28, 20218min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Jimmy Patronis pushes back on IRS scheme to feed the big government beast

2022Headlines

JAX Chamber’s ‘JAXBIZ’ political arm backs Adam Brandon in HD 16 GOP Primary

HeadlinesInfluence

Chris Sprowls: Legislature’s job is to let freedom ring

LAST CALL FEATURED IMAGE GRAPHICS 3.20
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink.

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

If you are a die-hard pumpkin fan, it’s time to book a flight to Portland, which Lawn Starter named as this year’s Best City for Pumpkin Lovers.

But if you intend to stay in the Sunshine State, you can still enjoy a Top-10 experience.

The Lawn Starter list ranked Orlando as the No. 9 Best City for Pumpkin Lovers based on a composite score that considers the metrics most important to gourd snobs.

The “access” component encompassed the number of pumpkin patches, farmers’ markets, bakeries, and coffee shops in the area. Those categories were weighted by population, as a distinct hatred of sharing is a common side effect of pumpkin mania.

Also considered were the number of Google searches for “pumpkins” or “pumpkin spice” over the past month, as well as the number of pumpkin festivals or pumpkin-themed events on the calendar. They were averaged into a “popularity score.” Orlando shined in pumpkin access, earning the No. 6 slot. It ranked No. 57 in popularity.

South Florida provides a couple of solid opportunities for the pumpkin-curious — Ft. Lauderdale ranked No. 27, followed by Miami at No. 38 and Hollywood at No. 39. Further down the list are a couple of locales for casual fans, such as No. 67 Tampa and No. 107 St. Petersburg.

Evening Reads

Gov. Ron DeSantis sues Joe Biden administration seeking to stop vaccine mandate for federal contract workers” via Gray Rohrer of the Orlando Sentinel

Gov. DeSantis sets special elections for South Florida legislative seats after months of delays — and lawsuit” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel

What is Florida’s plan for coronavirus vaccine boosters?” via Kirby Wilson of the Tampa Bay Times

Florida education chairman’s dirty dredging case represents a failure to communicate” via Craig Pittman of the Florida Phoenix

Paul Renner: No one will leave upcoming Legislative Special Session happy” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

Biden announces ‘historic’ deal, asks Democrats for votes” via Lisa Mascaro, Aamer Madhani and Alan Fram of The Associated Press

Jim Boyd promises to revisit homeowners insurance reform this Session” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

Biden’s Plan B for the climate crisis, explained” via Rebecca Leber of Vox

Jimmy Patronis challenges Biden to save Christmas” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

Facebook told the White House to focus on the ‘facts’ about vaccine misinformation. Internal documents show it wasn’t sharing key data.” via Gerrit De Vynck, Cat Zakrzewski and Cristiano Lima of The Washington Post

First COVID-19 raised the murder rate. Now it’s changing the politics of crime.” via Maya Yang of POLITICO

Meeting between Pope Francis and Biden will highlight their rift with American bishops” via Jason Horowitz of The New York Times

Is Moderna really better than Pfizer — or is it just a higher dose?” via Rachel Gutman of The Atlantic

Real guns aren’t needed on film and TV sets, experts say, amid calls for a permanent ban” via Adam B. Vary and Matt Donnelly of Variety

Quote of the Day

“They’re transforming normal contracting into basically public health policy.” — Gov. Ron DeSantis, announcing the state would sue the Biden administration over the employer vaccine mandate.

Bill Day’s Latest

Breakthrough Insights

Post Views: 113

Staff Reports

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJimmy Patronis pushes back on IRS scheme to feed the big government beast

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories