Personnel note: Greg Ungru, Skylar Swanson join RedRock Strategies

Public affairs firm RedRock Strategies expanded its Florida footprint with the addition of Greg Ungru and Skylar Swanson.

“Both Greg and Skylar’s dynamic skillsets and dedication to winning are a welcomed addition to the RedRock Florida team,” said Kayla Lott, RedRock’s Senior Strategist. “As we continue to grow in Florida, having Greg’s extensive political experience and Skylar’s digital expertise on the team will help us continue to help our clients and friends be successful.

“RedRock Strategies has built a national presence in the public affairs, digital, and political consulting spaces for over two decades by defining what it takes to win. I look forward to working with Skylar and Greg to expand our Florida footprint and help our clients get from where they are, to where they want to be.”

Ungru has more than two decades of experience in The Process. The Ohio State University alumnus and current Florida State University MBA candidate has served under four Governors, holding leadership positions in the Florida Department of Elder Affairs and Department of Economic Opportunity as well as Marsy’s Law for Florida, LeadingAge Florida, the Florida Sports Foundation and the Republican Party of Florida.

“Greg Ungru is innovative, creative, and competitive. I have had the pleasure of working with him over the past 15 years in my capacity as Pasco County Republican Executive Committee Chairman and as a State Representative,” Rep. Randy Maggard said. “Greg brings a combination of core competencies and attributes focused on politics and policy, communications, and strategic planning to RedRock Strategies. I wish him the best of luck.”

Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson Jr. added, “I have worked with Greg Ungru in various capacities over the years. Greg has a broad scope of professional and management experience. He has built a unique foundation from his work in both the public and private sectors. My personal experience in working with Greg has been one of professionalism and results, whether it has been on the campaign trail, fighting for victims’ rights, or providing resources regarding mental health of older adults.”

Ungru also snagged praise from Scent Evidence K9 CEO Paul Coley, a former FBI Forensic Canine Operations Specialist who worked with Ungru during his time at the Department of Elder Affairs.

“I know Greg’s professional experience ranges from coordinating health and human services policy, to implementing sophisticated political operations, and creating comprehensive public relations programs,” he said.

Swanson started her career in then-Rep. Keith Perry’s legislative office and later moved over to the campaign side where she served as Fundraising Director for his 2016 and 2018 Senate campaigns. The FSU alumna current University of Florida graduate student then worked as Communications Director in the House Majority Office, and in 2020 she joined Attorney General Ashley Moody’s communications team.

“While serving as Communications Director, Skylar provided our office with unparalleled guidance and assistance in disseminating information to constituents in a format that was easy to understand and inherently invited conversation,” said Rep. Chuck Clemons, who also serves as Deputy Majority Leader and Majority Whip in the House. “Skylar’s natural talent for turning complex issues into personable topics will take her far in the field of political communications.”

DEO Secretary Dane Eagle added, “During her time as Communications Director in the Florida House Majority Office, Skylar showed an impressive knowledge and understanding of the continuously evolving field of digital communications. Skylar’s attention to detail and ability to think outside the box will undoubtedly make for a promising and bright future.”

RedRock Strategies is a public affairs firm with offices in Florida, Ohio, Nevada and Texas. Founded by veteran campaign professional Ryan Erwin, the company has been on the winning side of political, public affairs and issue campaigns nationwide.

The company represents elected officials and candidates at all levels of government and handles public affairs for companies and organizations of all sizes.