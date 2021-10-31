October 31, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Tampa General stands out for best ‘smart,’ ‘wired’ health care

Peter SchorschOctober 31, 20213min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Police warn South Florida woman against Halloween costume with a message

2022Headlines

Halloween horrors: Nikki Fried ‘spooked’ by prospect of Ron DeSantis in White House

America in CrisisHeadlines

‘What are we thinking?’: Rick Scott blasts payouts to separated immigrant families

Tampa, Florida, USA- February 23, 2020: Tampa General Hospital
"The rankings recognize smart hospitals for “pushing for innovation and research.'"

 Many people think of health care as bureaucratic and arduous, but there’s one health care system in Florida that stands out above the rest as “smart.”

Of course, hospitals are full of highly educated doctors and skilled professionals. But Tampa General Hospital recently earned the title of “smart” for its accelerated adoption of advanced technologies and innovations.

Healthcare Global named TGH one of the Top 10 Best Smart Hospitals in the world. It was one of three hospitals in the United States on the list, along with MD Anderson in Houston and the University of Chicago.

The rankings recognize smart hospitals for “pushing for innovation and research,” defining them as “having specialized services and facilities and redesigned clinical processes, leading to higher patient satisfaction.”

“As part of our vision to be the safest and most innovative academic health system in America, Tampa General Hospital is honored by these recognitions,” said Tampa General President and CEO John Couris. “It is a testament to the world-class work our physicians and team members do every day as we build out an ecosystem of care centered around the patient.”

Also this month, Tampa General earned recognition as the 2021 CHIME Digital Health Most Wired Hospital. The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) ranks organizations that demonstrate the embracement and adoption of advanced technologies systemwide. A total of 36,674 organizations were represented in the 2021 Digital Health Most Wired program.

When Couris took the helm, TGH significantly accelerated its adoption of technology, entering a partnership with GE Healthcare. In August 2019, they opened a clinical command center, the first in Florida and third in the nation.

In its first year, CareComm reduced health care costs by $40 million. The center uses 20 artificial intelligence applications to create efficiencies and optimize patient care.

TGH continues to set the gold standard on its way to becoming the safest and most innovative academic health system in the U.S.

Post Views: 117

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises and is the publisher of some of Florida’s most influential new media websites, including Florida Politics and Orlando Rising and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Schorsch is also publisher of INFLUENCE Magazine. For several years, Peter's blog was ranked by the Washington Post as the best state-based blog in Florida. In addition to his publishing efforts, Peter is a political consultant to several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNew framework boosts Joe Biden as climate summit begins

nextPolice warn South Florida woman against Halloween costume with a message

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Halloween is brought you by these Florida lobbyists and political associations
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more