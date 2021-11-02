NBA legend Magic Johnson leads mental health awareness event at Florida Capitol

NBA legend Magic Johnson battled fierce competition throughout his 13-year NBA career, going head-to-head with many of game’s greats, such as Michael Jordan and Larry Bird.

Years later, the former Los Angeles Laker is now teaching youth how to confront a more formidable, enduring and less-discussed challenger: mental health problems.

Johnson joined state leaders and doctors inside the Historic Capitol Tuesday to launch a full-court press against the stigmas surrounding mental health issues with student athletes.

Alongside Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris, the five-time champion stressed the importance of not just physical health, but mental health too. Johnson shared stories of other athletes, many of whom are also learning to prioritize mental health: Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, tennis star Naomi Osaka, Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley and Cleveland Cavalier Kevin Love.

“These are strong, athletic people who they admire and they know about,” Johnson told reporters.

Student athletes — high schoolers and members of Florida State University and Florida A&M University collegiate teams — gathered around Johnson, doctors and guests early Tuesday as they shared tips to manage the stresses of competitive sports. They encouraged youth to open up about mental health and discuss their challenges with teammates and peers.

“We all have issues, self-esteem issues,” said FSU head basketball coach Leonard Hamilton. “I wish that we would in our society [do] more to identify, more to educate, more to make awareness that it’s not something that’s a sickness, not something to be embarrassed about.”

Gathered together by Simply Healthcare and the Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (FCAAP), the speakers highlighted a new online tool kit called Simply Healthy Minds. The kit, created by mental health experts, provides pediatric resources dealing with a bevy of psychological issues and challenges, including new stressors related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There are a number of factors that can negatively affect the mental well-being or young people,” Harris said. “We want families to feel comfortable talking about this with their kids and for them to seek appropriate treatment.”

The youth of today face of variety of unique and unprecedented challenges, including the integration of social media into modern society. Online platforms, one female student explained, can often lead to comparison and feelings of isolation. Dr. Jay Reeve of the Apalachee Center in Tallahassee said those challenges are notably acute among young student athletes.

“Our generation didn’t have to stand in front of a camera 24 hours a day,” Reeve said.

Mental health challenges, however, exist outside the lines of sports. As a celebrity living with HIV, Johnson noted the challenges he faced after announcing the diagnosis in 1991. He credited a support network including Dr. Anthony Fauci, who also served at the forefront pf the AIDS/HIV epidemic.

“At that time, HIV … (there) was a lot of stigma associated with it,” Johnson said. “You never talk openly or in public about it. I wish programs like this was around. Thank God that I was strong enough to deal with it.”

Volunteer Florida CEO Corey Simon and Dr. Lisa Gwynn, chair of the Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, also attended the event. Gwynn noted the seriousness of unaddressed mental challenges.

“Consequences are high, and sometimes life is at stake. That’s why it’s so important that we support our students through difficult times,” said Gwynn. “With support, tools and proven methods, students can focus on their academics and their future.”

Johnson allowed several students to discuss any topic at the end of the event, leading Johnson to chime on our generation’s greatest debates.

“LeBron (James) is not as good as Michael (Jordan),” Johnson said.