November 4, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Greg Langowski, longtime Marco Rubio regional director, to run for Westlake Council

Ryan NicolNovember 4, 20213min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

‘Last decade of restoration’: Everglades Foundation imagines future after Lake O water flows south

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Debbie Wasserman Schultz urges Army Corps to use infrastructure funding on Everglades projects

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Lois Frankel presses Army Corps to delay Lake O decision, Commander ‘confident’ in December timeline

langowski ART
Qualifying for the race runs through Tuesday, Nov. 9.

Greg Langowski, who has worked for U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio for more than a decade, has filed to run for the open Group 4 seat on the Westlake City Council.

The city of Westlake is the newest of Palm beach County’s 39 municipalities. It was incorporated in 2016.

Langowski serves as Rubio’s southeast regional director, overseeing Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties. Langowski joined Rubio just over a decade ago, in Oct. 2011. Prior to that, Langowski spent just over six years as the executive director of the Republican Party of Palm Beach County. He is a graduate of Palm Beach Atlantic University.

Langowski will be running in an open race for the Group 4 seat, currently held by Councilwoman Katrina Long-Robinson. Long-Robinson was appointed to that seat when the city of Westlake was first incorporated and also served as the city’s Vice Mayor.

Westlake’s municipal elections will take place on March 8, 2022. The winner of the Group 4 contest will earn a four-year term. Qualifying for those races began Tuesday, Nov. 2 and runs through noon on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

This is the first time the Group 4 seat has been up for grabs since Westlake was incorporated.

The city was created when voters in Westlake’s proposed boundaries backed a measure supporting incorporation. The decision was unanimous among those five voters. And no, that is not a typo.

The city has expanded in the years since, however, as developer Minto Communities has helped build properties in the area.

Langowski is the only candidate who has filed in the Group 4 contest. The Group 2 seat and the mayoral position will also be up for grabs next March. Thus far, Westlake Vice Mayor JohnPaul O’Connor is the sole candidate officially running for Mayor. No candidates have yet declared for the Group 2 seat, currently held by Councilwoman Kara Crump.

Post Views: 171

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRick Kriseman will ‘take steps’ to establish equity officer, despite voter rejection

next'Six million smackeroos': Gov. DeSantis brings road funds to Jax's Cecil Airport

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories