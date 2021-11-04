Greg Langowski, longtime Marco Rubio regional director, to run for Westlake Council

Greg Langowski, who has worked for U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio for more than a decade, has filed to run for the open Group 4 seat on the Westlake City Council.

The city of Westlake is the newest of Palm beach County’s 39 municipalities. It was incorporated in 2016.

Langowski serves as Rubio’s southeast regional director, overseeing Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties. Langowski joined Rubio just over a decade ago, in Oct. 2011. Prior to that, Langowski spent just over six years as the executive director of the Republican Party of Palm Beach County. He is a graduate of Palm Beach Atlantic University.

Langowski will be running in an open race for the Group 4 seat, currently held by Councilwoman Katrina Long-Robinson. Long-Robinson was appointed to that seat when the city of Westlake was first incorporated and also served as the city’s Vice Mayor.

Westlake’s municipal elections will take place on March 8, 2022. The winner of the Group 4 contest will earn a four-year term. Qualifying for those races began Tuesday, Nov. 2 and runs through noon on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

This is the first time the Group 4 seat has been up for grabs since Westlake was incorporated.

The city was created when voters in Westlake’s proposed boundaries backed a measure supporting incorporation. The decision was unanimous among those five voters. And no, that is not a typo.

The city has expanded in the years since, however, as developer Minto Communities has helped build properties in the area.

Langowski is the only candidate who has filed in the Group 4 contest. The Group 2 seat and the mayoral position will also be up for grabs next March. Thus far, Westlake Vice Mayor JohnPaul O’Connor is the sole candidate officially running for Mayor. No candidates have yet declared for the Group 2 seat, currently held by Councilwoman Kara Crump.