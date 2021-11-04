November 4, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Lawmakers file memorial calling for more National Guard troops

Jason DelgadoNovember 4, 20214min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida nursing homes, VA facilities, get 3-month, $104 million bump to cover increased nursing costs

Corona FloridaHeadlines

‘This rule is absolutely going down:’ Gov. DeSantis rebukes vaccine mandate

America in CrisisHeadlines

Gov. DeSantis wants action on undocumented immigrant ‘dumping’ after Jacksonville murder

US soldier salute. US army. US troops. Military of USA.
The guardsmen ratio is based on Florida’s 1958 population.

Lawmakers may soon call on Congress to beef up the Florida National Guard under a bipartisan memorial filed Thursday.

The memorial comes as lawmakers grow increasingly concerned with the Florida National Guard’s lack of manpower. Despite serving the third most disaster-prone state, the Florida Guard ranks second to last in the Guardsmen-to-citizen ratio with roughly 12,000 troops.

The issue of troop numbers, however, is a federal prerogative. If passed, the memorials (SM 826 & HM 505) would urge Congress and the United States National Guard Bureau to allow Florida to recruit more troops.

Republican Sen. Tom Wright and Democratic Rep. Dan Daley are leading the charge.

“Our current lack of guardsmen is based on the state of Florida’s 1958 population,” Wright said in a statement. “This effort has long been considered, and now Rep. Daley and I are working together to get the results needed for our great state of Florida.”

The memorial marks Florida’s latest attempt to garner the attention of Guard decision-makers.

In February, a collective of Florida congressional members urged Congress to act in a bipartisan letter. Gov. Ron DeSantis has also chimed in on the issue. In June, he penned a letter to a National Guard Bureau Chief calling for Florida’s “fair share.”

Data shared by the Guard in October suggests the state’s troop shortage is aggravated more so by federal deployments, rather than state activations.

The Florida National Guard devoted more than 2.9 million federal workdays between 2016 and 2021, but only 834,000 on state missions, according to deployment data.

With a heavy workload and few workers, the Florida Guard’s top general once warned Florida is ill-positioned to handle its next major emergency or “worst day.”

“We simply don’t have enough troops and are overworking these citizen-soldiers and putting our state and nation at risk,” Daley said.

Meanwhile, two lawmakers are proposing measures that would limit the federal government’s usage of the Florida Guard.

The bills, sponsored by Republican Rep. Melony Bell and Democratic Sen. Jason Pizzo, would prohibit the Florida Guard’s deployment into “active duty combat” without a congressional declaration of war.

Congress has not officially declared war in more than 70 years.

Post Views: 174

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousUnemployment claims drop to 269,000, another pandemic low

nextRick Kriseman will ‘take steps’ to establish equity officer, despite voter rejection

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories