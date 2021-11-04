Jessica Baker raises $220K in first month as HD 12 candidate

Jessica Baker, a Republican hopeful in Jacksonville’s House District 12, will report more than $220,000 in fundraising during her first month as a candidate in her October report.

Baker, running for the seat currently held by Senate candidate Rep. Clay Yarborough, was expected to have a strong month, and she delivered.

None of the funding, Baker notes, is “candidate or spouse” money. Baker, an assistant state attorney in Florida’s 7th Judicial Circuit, raised $132,950 for her campaign and an additional $87,100 for her political committee.

Virtually all that money is cash on hand, and her donors are impressive, including the BestBet gambling entities, Susie Wiles and Kent Stermon. Wiles is adjacent to Donald Trump‘s political operation, while Stermon is a close friend of Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose backing might be advantageous in a Republican House Primary.

The strong fundraising isn’t much of a surprise. Jessica Baker’s husband Tim Baker, a political consultant, often sees his clients launch with strong months. But it’s an indication Jessica Baker’s campaign would be very serious indeed.

Baker boasts a list of strong endorsements. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, Duval County Sheriff Mike Williams, Congressmen John Rutherford and Michael Waltz, State Reps. Wyman Duggan and Jason Fischer, Senate President Wilton Simpson, and former House Speaker John Thrasher back Baker, as do six members of the Jacksonville City Council.

The launch month needed to establish a strong narrative, because Baker faces a serious opponent: former four-term state Rep. Lake Ray, who represented HD 12 from 2008 to 2016.

He launched his campaign in March and had roughly $150,000 on hand through the end of September, between his campaign account and political committee, A Stronger Florida for Us.

Ray has formidable endorsements also. The current Representative from HD 12, political ally Clay Yarborough, backs Ray, essentially his political mentor. Sen. Aaron Bean and Reps. Chuck Brannan, Cord Byrd, and Chris Latvala also support Ray, among other endorsers.

HD 12 is a Republican-leaning district as currently mapped, with more than 48,000 Republicans outnumbering the more than 38,000 Democrats. There are also more than 28,000 who belong to neither party.

There are months to go before the election, with the Primary scheduled for Aug. 23. Assuming a Democrat or NPA candidate files to oppose the GOP Primary winner, the General Election will be Nov. 8, 2022.

While redistricting is underway and could change the map, this is a safe Republican seat for now.

Yarborough won reelection twice, each time getting roughly 60% of the vote against lightly-funded Democratic opposition. Ray likewise faced no serious competition during his campaigns.