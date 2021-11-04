November 4, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Jessica Baker raises $220K in first month as HD 12 candidate

A.G. GancarskiNovember 4, 20214min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Lawmakers approve additional refugee aid after ‘Remain in Mexico’ influx

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Exclusive: Ex-felon who won Republican CD20 Primary never applied for right to hold political office

Corona FloridaHeadlines

Gov. DeSantis: Florida will file lawsuit against COVID-19 vaccine mandate

BAKER ART 2
The first-time candidate makes a big statement in her first fundraising month.

Jessica Baker, a Republican hopeful in Jacksonville’s House District 12, will report more than $220,000 in fundraising during her first month as a candidate in her October report.

Baker, running for the seat currently held by Senate candidate Rep. Clay Yarborough, was expected to have a strong month, and she delivered.

None of the funding, Baker notes, is “candidate or spouse” money. Baker, an assistant state attorney in Florida’s 7th Judicial Circuit, raised $132,950 for her campaign and an additional $87,100 for her political committee.

Virtually all that money is cash on hand, and her donors are impressive, including the BestBet gambling entities, Susie Wiles and Kent Stermon. Wiles is adjacent to Donald Trump‘s political operation, while Stermon is a close friend of Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose backing might be advantageous in a Republican House Primary.

The strong fundraising isn’t much of a surprise. Jessica Baker’s husband Tim Baker, a political consultant, often sees his clients launch with strong months. But it’s an indication Jessica Baker’s campaign would be very serious indeed.

Baker boasts a list of strong endorsements. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, Duval County Sheriff Mike Williams, Congressmen John Rutherford and Michael Waltz, State Reps. Wyman Duggan and Jason Fischer, Senate President Wilton Simpson, and former House Speaker John Thrasher back Baker, as do six members of the Jacksonville City Council.

The launch month needed to establish a strong narrative, because Baker faces a serious opponent: former four-term state Rep. Lake Ray, who represented HD 12 from 2008 to 2016.

He launched his campaign in March and had roughly $150,000 on hand through the end of September, between his campaign account and political committee, A Stronger Florida for Us.

Ray has formidable endorsements also. The current Representative from HD 12, political ally Clay Yarborough, backs Ray, essentially his political mentor. Sen. Aaron Bean and Reps. Chuck BrannanCord Byrd, and Chris Latvala also support Ray, among other endorsers.

HD 12 is a Republican-leaning district as currently mapped, with more than 48,000 Republicans outnumbering the more than 38,000 Democrats. There are also more than 28,000 who belong to neither party.

There are months to go before the election, with the Primary scheduled for Aug. 23. Assuming a Democrat or NPA candidate files to oppose the GOP Primary winner, the General Election will be Nov. 8, 2022.

While redistricting is underway and could change the map, this is a safe Republican seat for now.

Yarborough won reelection twice, each time getting roughly 60% of the vote against lightly-funded Democratic opposition. Ray likewise faced no serious competition during his campaigns.

Post Views: 139

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSeller’s regret? Pandemic led to spike in home prices, including one sold by Ron DeSantis

nextGov. DeSantis: Florida will file lawsuit against COVID-19 vaccine mandate

One comment

  • Alex

    November 4, 2021 at 4:31 pm

    Yikes.

    That’s a scary looking mug.

    I wouldn’t be surprised if she’s a Loomer like nutcase.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories