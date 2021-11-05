November 4, 2021
Ashley Moody thinks the ‘American people are waking up’ to vaccine mandates

A.G. Gancarski November 4, 2021

Moody
Florida to join challenge of OSHA vaccine mandate rule.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody was in the first segment on the Ingraham Angle Thursday, where she suggested that Joe Biden administration vaccine mandates may spur a political movement, with people “waking up.”

“I think this has been a shock to the American people. When the President of the United States comes out and says that he’s going to start doing a federal mandate that’s never been done before. That they have unlimited authority to ensure there is 0% transmission. That is an incredible power grab. And I think the American people are waking up,” Moody said. “Absolutely.”

“This is not anti-vaccine but pro-freedom,” Moody added.

The Attorney General offered a number of slashing lines throughout the segment, in which she appeared with another Republican AG who objects to the corporate vaccine mandate set to be imposed through emergency rulemaking of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

“Florida will put up a ferocious fight,” Moody told Fox News viewers, vowing to pursue action “making sure we stand up for Florida’s sovereignty in court.”

Under the 490-page rule, companies with more than 100 workers must ensure employees are fully vaccinated or provide weekly COVID-19 testing. The mandate, officials say, will impact roughly 84 million workers, or two-thirds of private sector jobs.

The mandate does not take effect until Jan. 4, which both Moody and Gov. Ron DeSantis have suggested is because the Biden administration doesn’t want to make supply chain issues even worse.

Moody will file the suit Friday, after the rule is official.

For Moody, as is the case with DeSantis, the legal fight is framed as a battle against a federal government that only wants “control.”

“This is about control,” Moody said. “They will say anything to maintain control. They will use any emergency rule to push some sort of mandate on the American people. It’s unconscionable.”

 

___

Florida Politics’ Jason Delgado contributed reporting.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

