Recount underway in South Florida for U.S. House seat

A recount was underway Friday in a tight Democratic primary race for the South Florida U.S. House seat of the late Alcee Hastings.
Election officials in Palm Beach and Broward counties were required by law to conduct a recount after unofficial results from this week’s election showed just a handful of votes separating Dale Holness and Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick.
Holness, a Broward County commissioner, and Cherfilus-McCormick, a health care company CEO, had beat out nine other Democrats seeking to win the seat. Turnout was about 16%.
Businessman Jason Mariner won the Republican primary, but he is considered a longshot to win the general election in the overwhelmingly Democratic district.
Hastings was first elected in 1992.
Florida is famous for recounts. In 2000, George W. Bush had to wait more than five weeks to be declared the presidential winner over Democrat Al Gore as Florida went through a painstaking recount that was finally ended by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Alex
November 6, 2021 at 2:17 pm
Fox has been lying about widespread voter fraud for years, and their viewers believe it with zero credible evidence.
Then Trump shows up and carries the lie much much further, again with zero evidence.
And the base all nods their heads in unison.
The Republican party has completely lost it’s mind.
