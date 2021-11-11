David Smith, Anna Eskamani turn on fundraising efforts

Republican Rep. David Smith and Democratic Rep. Anna V. Eskamani fired up their campaign fundraising for their best months yet in the 2022 election cycle, leading all Central Florida incumbents in donations for October.

Smith, seeking a third term representing House District 28 in eastern Seminole County, collected $41,045 for his reelection campaign in October.

That was second among all Central Florida legislative candidates only to Yukong “Mike” Zhao, who kicked off his campaign for the open seat in House District 50 last month by raising $64,000 and lending another $50,000 to his campaign.

In October, Smith, of Winter Springs, collected 103 campaign checks, including 20 for the maximum $1,000.

Smith now has raised $168,808. He entered November with about $138,000 of that still in the bank, according to the latest filings with the Florida Division of Elections.

Smith also has an independent political committee, Friends of David Smith, which picked up an additional $5,000 in donations in October. That committee had about $26,000 in the bank at the start of November.

Smith now has competition for the 2022 election. However, Democrat Mark Caruso of Winter Springs has not raised any money.

Eskamani, also seeking her third term, representing House District 47 in central Orange County, topped all Central Florida Democratic legislative candidates in fundraising for October. She raised $27,380 from 336 donations, including four for the maximum $1,000.

She now has raised $86,914 and entered November with about $66,000 in the bank.

Eskamani, of Orlando, also has an independent political committee, though she has dedicated that committee to voter registration efforts. People Power for Florida picked up $10,631 in October, and ended the month with about $83,000 in the bank.

Her Republican challenger, David Dwyer of Orlando, reported raising $800 in October, lifting his campaign’s donations to $7,291, plus the $16,300 Dwyer lent his campaign. He entered November with about $18,000 in the bank.

In addition to Zhao, two other non-incumbent Republicans, Rachel Plakon in Seminole County and Vennia Francois in Orange County, posted impressive fundraising months, seeking to win open seats in the House.

Plakon of Altamonte Springs raised $17,255 in October for her pursuit of House District 29, now held by her husband, Republican Rep. Scott Plakon, who is stepping away due to term limits. HD 29 covers western Seminole County.

Rachel Plakon now has raised $150,011, and entered November with about $139,000 in the bank.

She also reported turning in enough petition signatures in October to qualify for the ballot by petition.

Her independent political committee, Friends of Rachel Plakon, collected another $2,500 in October, and ended the month with about $53,000 in hand.

She has a Republican Primary opponent in HD 29, Richard Santos, who has not reported raising any money for his campaign.

Democratic HD 29 challenger Luther “Luke” Dowe of Longwood did not report raising any money in October. He had previously lent his campaign $10,000, and he entered November with about $10,600 in the bank.

Francois of Windermere reported raising $13,200 in October for her bid for House District 44, covering southwestern Orange County. She now has raised $40,800, and had nearly all of that in the bank at the start of November.

Another Republican running in HD 44, Janet Frevola of Windermere, raised her first $3,070 in October.

Elsewhere across Central Florida:

— Freshman Republican Rep. Webster Barnaby of Deltona reported raising $2,750 in October, seeking another term for House District 27 in western Volusia County. His campaign entered November with about $80,000 in the bank.

He does not yet have competition.

— Democratic Rep. Joy Goff-Marcil of Maitland reported raising $2,260 in October, as she seeks another term for House District 30 in south-central Seminole County and north-central Orange County. Her campaign entered November with about $27,000 on hand.

Republican HD 30 challenger Drake Wuertz of Altamonte Springs reported raising $3,050 in October. He entered November with about $4,500 in the bank.

— Freshman Republican Rep. Keith Truenow of Tavares reported raising $11,000 in October, seeking another term for House District 31 representing northwestern Orange County and northeastern Lake County. His campaign entered November with about $32,000 in the bank.

He does not yet have an opponent.

— Republican Taylor Yarkowsky of Monteverde reported raising $2,000 in October, as he seeks election to the seat opening in House District 32, covering all of Lake County except the northeastern region. He entered November with about $103,000 in the bank.

Republican Matthew Silbernagel of Winter Garden reported raising $550 in October for a run in HD 42. He entered November with about $23,000 in the bank.

Democrat Stephanie Dukes of Clermont reported raising $20 in October, seeking election in HD 42. She entered November with about $300 in the bank,

— Freshman Republican Rep. Fred. Hawkins of St. Cloud reported raising $10,250 in October, seeking reelection in House District 42, covering all of Osceola County except the Kissimmee-Celebration corridor in the northwest. He entered November with about $88,000 in the bank.

Democrat Zane Christian Matter-Romero of St. Cloud reported lending his campaign $25,000 in October for a challenge in HD 42. He entered November with $25,100 in the bank.

Democrat Tahitiana Munoz-Chaffin, who entered the HD 42 race in October, did not report any financial activity.

— Freshman Democratic Rep. Kristen Arrington of Kissimmee reported raising $7,525 in October, as she seeks reelection in House District 43, covering the Kissimmee-Celebration corridor in northwestern Osceola County. She entered November with about $14,200 in the bank,

Democratic HD 43 challenger Anthony Nieves of Kissimmee did not report raising any money in October and entered November with less than $100 in the bank.

Republican HD 43 challenger Jeffrey Hawk also did not report raising any money in October and entered November with just over $200 in the bank.

— Democrat Charles Law Jr. of Orlando reported raising $5,500 in October, seeking the seat opening for House District 45 in western Orange County. He entered November with about $9,200 in the bank.

Democrat Melissa Myers of Clarcona reported raising $100 in October for a HD 45 campaign. She entered November with about $1,400 in the bank

— Freshman Democratic Rep. Travaris McCurdy of Orlando reported raising $4,100 in October for a reelection bid in House District 46 in west-central Orange County. McCurdy entered November with about $12,000 in the bank.

Green Party challenger Robin Denise Harris of Orlando reported picking up $90 for a HD 46 campaign and entered November with about $1,000 in the bank.

— Freshman Democratic Rep. Daisy Morales of Orlando reported picking up $1,000 in October for her reelection effort in House District 48, covering east-central Orange County. She entered November with about $7,700 in the bank.

She does not yet have a challenger.

— Democratic Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith of Orlando reported raising $7,335 in October for his reelection bid in House District 49, covering northeastern Orange County. Smith entered November with about $19,000 in the bank.

Republican HD 49 challenger Jay J. Rodriguez of Orlando picked up his first $40 in October.

— Republican Rep. Tyler Sirois of Merritt Island reported raising $3,750 in October, for his reelection bid in House District 51 in northern Brevard County. Sirois entered November with about $48,000 in the bank.

He does not yet have a challenger.

— Republican Rep. Thad Altman of Indialantic reported raising $3,500 in October for his reelection bid in House District 52 in central Brevard County. He entered November with about $11,500 in the bank.

Republican challenger Chandler Austin Langevin of West Melbourne reported raising $25 in October for his bid in HD 52. He entered November with about $2,500 in the bank.

— Republican Rep. Randy Fine of southern Brevard County reported raising $5,000 in October for his reelection bid in House District 53, covering southern Brevard County. He entered November with about $74,000 in the bank.

Fine does not yet have a challenger.