November 15, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Anthony Sabatini skips Special Session for D.C. fundraiser

Peter SchorschNovember 15, 20213min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Ileana Garcia, Janelle Perez both surpass $300K raised in shifted Senate race

Corona EconomicsHeadlines

Key reason for supply shortages: Americans keep spending

HeadlinesInfluence

Demi Busatta Cabrera raises $17K in October to defend her HD 114 seat

sabatini, anthony - missing vote
He has things to do. His job isn't one of them.

Rep. Anthony Sabatini pitched a Special Session on vaccine mandates long before Gov. Ron DeSantis.

When the Governor put out the call, Florida Politics reluctantly gave Sabatini an up arrow — his first — because he seemingly had his finger on the pulse for the first time in his political career.

Well, the Special Session that Sabatini so badly wanted is happening, yet the Howey-in-the-Hills Republican is 900 miles away. According to House Communications Director Jenna Sarkissian, this is another unexcused absence for the man otherwise known as Rep. Blackface.

What’s he doing? Accepting a “Legislator of the Month” award from an organization that could best be described as a conservative knockoff of AARP.

In the 60 Plus Association’s fawning announcement, Sabatini was described as a “proven leader that can be trusted to uphold the Constitution and fight for his constituents as reflected in legislation that he has introduced or signed into law by Gov. DeSantis.”

It’s worth noting that while Sabatini has few strengths, getting bills signed by the Governor is not one of them.

Still, the lawmaker had an opportunity to live up to that fluffery — for a certain bloc of voters, at least — by actually showing up to the Capitol and, you know, working.

But he’s proven time and again that he has no follow-through. Just a few months ago, he blasted a half-dozen priority bills and told his Twitter followes he would vote against them only to skip work that day. Of course, his defense is that he told his aide to submit some “after roll call” votes — AKA votes that don’t count — on his behalf.

He probably has another excuse lined up. Something along the lines “fighting back” against the Democratic agenda by accepting checks from an organization comprised of Newsmax-watching uncles. But everyone knows the real reason is he’s all talk.

Post Views: 113

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises and is the publisher of some of Florida’s most influential new media websites, including Florida Politics and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Schorsch is also the publisher of INFLUENCE Magazine. For several years, Peter's blog was ranked by the Washington Post as the best state-based blog in Florida. In addition to his publishing efforts, Peter is a political consultant to several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousKey reason for supply shortages: Americans keep spending

nextIleana Garcia, Janelle Perez both surpass $300K raised in shifted Senate race

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories