Robert Weinroth adds $16,900 to defend his Palm Beach County Commission seat

The campaign kitty keeps growing for Palm Beach County Commissioner Robert Weinroth who netted $16,900 in October for his unopposed bid for re-election to his District 4 seat.

The amount is relatively modest for Weinroth, who is seeking his second term representing the southeast corner of Palm Beach County. His fundraising high for this election cycle was in March, when he raised $59,700.

Still, he will have plenty to defend his seat if a rival emerges. Election records show he has raised the most among all candidates running for election in Palm Beach County, raising $268,010.

Weinroth is a lawyer and businessman who first won elected office to serve on the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. He was president and general counsel for Freedom Medical Inc., a durable medical goods supply company. He owned it for 16 years before selling the business, according to his commission biography.

Delray Beach Mayor Shelly Petrolia was rumored to be mulling a run for his seat but decided against it. She was re-elected Mayor earlier this year.

Weinroth received the maximum $1,000 donation in October from Heritage Carpet & Tile in Boynton Beach; Florida East Coast Industries, a Miami commercial real estate, transportation, and infrastructure holding company that traces back to pioneering businessman Henry Flagler; Ronald Rubin, a Boca Raton dentist; the Greater Florida Leadership Group Political Committee based in Tallahassee; Pamela Finkelstein, a Delray Beach real estate agent; Fred Fulmer, a Boca Raton lawyer; Hien Caliendo, president of Bentley Decorating & Design in Delray Beach; Irwin Zagoria, a financial adviser in Boca Raton; and Government Law Group, a Fort Lauderdale law firm.

Weinroth reports spending $3,038 for his campaign over the last month. His biggest reported expenses were $600 for dinner at the Fuller Center and $500 for sponsorship with the Palm Beach County Democratic Party.

Weinroth’s district is in the southeastern portion of Palm Beach County, running up the coast of the Atlantic Ocean from Boca Raton northward. The district’s boundaries extend just north of Boynton Beach Boulevard, covering parts of Delray Beach and Boynton Beach.

Weinroth’s campaign faced deadline last week for reporting all financial activity through Oct. 31.