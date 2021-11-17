Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 11.17.21

Good Wednesday morning:

___

Tampa General Hospital will host a tribute to health care workers in the Capitol courtyard at 12:30 p.m.

The tribute will see Senate President Wilton Simpson, Tampa General President and CEO John Couris and CMO Dr. Peggy Duggan lead the public in ringing bells to honor the health care heroes of Florida.

The event is part of Tampa General’s “We Are TGH Day” at the Capitol. Scores of Tampa General workers and patients boarded buses to Tallahassee on Tuesday afternoon to spend Wednesday talking to lawmakers about their experiences of giving and receiving care at the institution.

Many of the health care heroes — the physicians, nurses, technicians and support services workers who keep TGH running — will be in the Capitol courtyard for the ceremony.

The first “We Are TGH Day” was held in 2019 and saw Couris and Simpson, then-Senate President-designate, celebrate the hospital performing its 10,000th transplant — a milestone hit by only a small number of hospitals.

Tampa General has hit several milestones since and has become known as one of the highest volume transplant centers in the nation. In October, TGH was named one of the Top 10 Best Smart Hospitals globally and announced that it had completed its 700th lung transplant.

___

— TOP STORY —



“Florida defends mask rules, vows to fight federal complaint” via Ana Ceballos of the Tampa Bay Times — Florida’s State Board of Education remained steadfast on Tuesday in its effort to defend the state’s school mask rules from federal interference, a stance that comes just as all districts have come into compliance with state rules after months of disagreement. President Joe Biden’s administration attempted to support school districts that required students to wear masks in schools by offering federal money to cover any penalties the state levied in response to a strict mask mandate. The State Board of Education granted Education Commissioner Corcoran’s request to “vigorously defend” the state from the complaint and allowed him to explore the option to file suit against the federal government over the issue, if necessary.

— SPECIAL SESSION —

“Ron DeSantis won’t ‘micromanage’ Special Session” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — “Look, I think the Special Session seems like it’s on track,” DeSantis said in Miami. “You know, my view, when I became Governor… …I said I’m a recovering member of Congress. I don’t like to remember those days. I had people that will come up to me, who I served with, saying how much they miss me up there, and I say, ‘I don’t miss you guys at all.’ I’m happy to be down here, you know, in the Southern Command in Florida,” the Governor quipped before getting serious. “But I made the point that it’s not me as Governor (dictating) to the Legislature. I can say, ‘Here’s what I’d like to see. … I’ll work with them.”

“Florida business groups need the impossible: bipartisan agreement on a COVID-19 bill” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — Florida businesses may need the Florida Legislature to do what seemingly is impossible in COVID-19 politics: work in a bipartisan manner. Unless Republican leaders in the Legislature agree to alter a broad public records exemption bill or convince Democrats to support the proposal, complaints filed against Florida businesses accused of violating the proposed new vaccine mandate ban will be available for public review. The public record exemption bill requires a supermajority vote to pass. That means 66% of the members have to support the proposal, not a simple majority. Already there are signs the broadly written public record exemption bill could be in trouble, at least in the House.

“Florida vaccine mandate bill doesn’t go far enough, activists say” via Kirby Wilson and Lawrence Mower of the Tampa Bay Times — At a spirited Tuesday rally, a few hundred Floridians demanded an end to vaccine mandates. For nearly two hours, the audience listened as more than a dozen speakers strode into the sunshine to extol the virtue of personal choice. Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez spoke. There were flags and chants and, in the end, an impromptu rendition of “God Bless America.” Not 100 yards away, inside windowless Capitol building chambers, lawmakers were having a different conversation. Throughout the Special Session, Republican leaders have been caught between two sides. One is a silent, but influential business community opposed to government interference in the workplace. The other side is a small number of passionate activists opposed to vaccine mandates who are frustrated because they feel the state isn’t going far enough.

“Senate bill limiting Surgeon General emergency powers clears final committee” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics — A Senate bill that would strip the state Surgeon General of authority to mandate vaccinations during a public health emergency cleared its final committee stop on Tuesday. The Senate Appropriations Committee advanced the bill (SB 8) along a party-line vote. The measure now awaits the Senate’s full consideration. Sponsored by Republican Sen. Aaron Bean, the bill limits the state Surgeon General’s authority to mandate vaccinations. Under a Republican bill passed in 2002, lawmakers granted the Surgeon General emergency powers, including the authority to mandate vaccinations or quarantine “by any means necessary.” A staff analysis noted the measure was passed amid ongoing national security concerns after the Sept. 11 attack.

“‘Dead on arrival’: House Democrats cry foul after amendment massacre” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics — A slew of party-sponsored amendments went unheard. One would have provided re-employment assistance for COVID-19 impacted workers. Another pitched COVID-19 education. Most failed or were ruled out of order. Some were withdrawn. In an unconventional move, House Speaker Chris Sprowls opened the meeting with a warning that angered Democrats: “some” amendments are outside the Special Session scope. “If the Governor wants to be so bold as to put forward these proposals concerning vaccine requirements, then he also should be so bold as to listen to our ideas about things and how to make these bills better,” Democratic Rep. Fentrice Driskell told reporters after the meeting.

“An emotional firefighter paramedic pushes back against COVID-19 vaccine requirements” via Issac Morgan of Florida Phoenix — Several anti-vaccine activists and an emotional first responder testified against COVID-19 vaccine mandates by employers at a legislative meeting in the Florida Senate, claiming that forced vaccines threaten personal freedoms. Wendy Williams, a firefighter paramedic in Orange County, told state lawmakers from the Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday that she and other first responders suffered mental distress from vaccine requirements for workers. Williams said she’s been serving in her position for 22 years, and “our department is under a vaccine mandate forced by our Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.” She did not specify whether she got the vaccine or not at the committee hearing.

“Conspiracy theories run rampant during testimony on DeSantis’ vax mandate ban” via Florida Phoenix — Committee hearings on DeSantis’ legislative response to the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates ran heavily on alarmist claims of impending fascism and endorsements by medical experts of unproven COVID-19 treatments, including ivermectin. During some four hours of hearings Monday before the Senate Commerce Committee, for example, conservative political activists joined forces with vaccine-resistant first responders, plus doctors who flew in for the occasion from as far away as Hawaii. Taken together, they portrayed the COVID-19 vaccines as actively dangerous and lavished praise on natural immunity, hydroxychloroquine, and ivermectin.

“Quorumgate? Anthony Sabatini, others marked present against House rules” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — During a flash quorum call near the end of Tuesday’s House floor session, members were seen voting for each other, a no-no under House rules. Among those who were marked as present when they weren’t at their desk was Sabatini. But Rep. Chip LaMarca owned up to it without a problem. “It was a quorum call, and he was on the blue carpet. I’d have done the same for any other member (even if they loaded our phone lines with complaints all summer!),” LaMarca tweeted. LaMarca followed up. “I just want to clarify. I did not vote for him. I pressed the button for the quorum call mid-session as instructed by the whip through Rep. David Smith,” he said.

Legis. sked.

— The House meets for a floor session, 8 a.m., House Chamber.

— The Senate Select Subcommittee on Legislative Reapportionment meets workshop proposed Senate maps, 10 a.m., 412 Knott Building.

— The Senate meets for a floor session, 2 p.m., Senate chamber.

— DATELINE TALLY —

“Darryl Rouson questions splitting Tampa in congressional cartography” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — In all draft maps published by staff, district lines shift westward, stopping in Pinellas County. That puts Oldsmar, Safety Harbor and much of Palm Harbor in the district, areas today represented by U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis, a Palm Harbor Republican, in Florida’s 12 Congressional District. Moreover, the drafts split Tampa, Florida’s third most populous city, with 384,959 residents in the census. With the ideal population for congressional districts set at 769,221 people, Rouson questioned why Tampa was not kept intact. Jay Ferrin, staff director for the Senate Reapportionment Committee, said the shift was largely a byproduct of inserting Florida’s 28th Congressional District, a new seat awarded to Florida after the census reapportionment process, in Central Florida.

“Senate maps put Blaise Ingoglia, Ralph Massullo in potential matchup” via Mike Wright of Florida Politics — Maps of proposed state Senate districts create a potential 2022 Republican Primary showdown between two current House members who are hoping to move up. All four redistricting maps from the Senate Committee on Reappointment show a Senate District 10 that would include all of Citrus and Marion counties, a small section of northwest Pasco County, plus a shift east to include Sumter County and The Villages. That places Reps. Massullo and Ingoglia on a collision course for next year’s election. Both have opened campaign accounts: Ingoglia for Senate and Massullo for re-election in House 34. In Tallahassee for the Special Session, both legislators declined to talk about the maps or a potential matchup.

“Background checks for those buying bullets: South Florida legislators push Jaime’s Law” via Lisa J. Huriash of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — State legislators will try to pass a law in this upcoming Session that would require background checks for ammunition buyers in honor of one of the teens killed in the 2018 Parkland school shooting. State Rep. Dan Daley and a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High graduate, first filed the bill in the 2020 legislative session. It never made it to the House floor. He tried again for this past Session, too. He’s hoping the third time is the charm. “It’s an uphill battle, but we must do something to address the scourge of gun violence,” Daley said Tuesday afternoon. Jaime’s Law is named for Jaime Guttenberg, the 14-year-old dancer shot in the back as she tried to run for her life from the third floor. A new law honoring her would require background checks for ammunition purchases.

Lawmakers may consider revoking Key West’s charter — A draft bill shared with Florida Politics would repeal the City of Key West’s charter. The proposal is just 18 lines long and gets to the point, calling for the charter’s repeal and transferring all “assets and legitimate liabilities and revenue streams” to Monroe County. It is unknown who is sponsoring the proposal, but it comes after a contentious fight in the 2021 Legislative Session over a set of ordinances approved by Key West voters that would have limited cruise ship traffic at its port. A proposal preempting the referendums appeared to die in the final days of Session but was resurrected and passed via an amendment to a broad transportation bill. In the months since, Commissioners have floated potential workarounds to the law. A spokesperson for the Florida House reminded Florida Politics that bills in drafting are confidential, so they could not confirm or deny FP’s inquiry about the legislation.

—“North Florida officials push for research into $2 billion rail restoration” via Tristan Wood of Florida Politics

“Lobbying compensation: GrayRobinson cements Top 5 status with another $2.2M report” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — The GrayRobinson team led by Dean Cannon represented nearly 200 clients in Q3, earning an estimated $2.2 million. “It’s an exciting time to be one of the top-tier lobbying firms in the state of Florida,” said Kirk Pepper, a longtime member of the GrayRobinson government affairs and lobbying team. “The size of our firm and the fact that we specialize in both legal and lobbying work sets us apart, but our mix of clients is what truly makes us unique.” The firm’s top-end earnings estimate grew to nearly $3.7 million, up about 5% from the approximately $3.5 million max estimate in Q2. With three quarters down, the firm is on track to earn $9 million this year.

—STATEWIDE—

“Florida cities sue state over ‘anti-riot’ law” via Mary Ellen Klas of the Miami Herald — Seven South Florida cities, as well as Tallahassee and Gainesville, filed a lawsuit in state court Tuesday challenging what they say is the executive branch’s “commandeering” of local budget authority in the so-called “anti-riot” law that passed earlier this year. The law, HB 1, was a priority of the Republican-led Legislature and DeSantis after demonstrators across Florida and the nation protested the death of George Floyd, a Black man killed by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020. As a hammer against local governments that attempt to rein in law enforcement, lawmakers included a new provision in state law that gives the Governor and Cabinet veto power over city and county budgets. The lawsuit challenges the change as a breach of the separation of powers of the Florida Constitution.

“Lake Okeechobee to see dramatic changes under new plan to stop algae blooms and protect Everglades” via David Fleshler of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A sweeping overhaul of the management of Lake Okeechobee is now part of a federal plan to reverse decades of environmental damage to the Everglades and coastal communities. The proposal from the Army Corps of Engineers will increase flows of water to the Everglades and slash discharges of water to the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico, where the nutrient-laden water had generated plagues of thick green algae. U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, a Republican representing coastal communities such as Stuart, saw the worst algae outbreaks.

“Group home closures forcing some into the streets, nonprofits say” via Kylie McGivern of WFTS — Group homes, supporting Floridians with intellectual and developmental disabilities, are struggling to hire staff. Providers are calling it a crisis, with funding from the state among the lowest in the country. More than 100 group homes have closed within the last six months, forcing some residents into the streets. The money Florida provides for the care individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities is among the lowest in the country. Earlier this year, the Legislature made a historic investment in what’s known as the iBudget Medicaid Waiver, a program that lets individuals receive care in their community, rather than an institution.

— CORONA FLORIDA —

“FL COVID-19 update: 1,552 more COVID-19 cases added” via Devoun Cetoute of the Miami Herald — Florida reported 1,552 COVID-19 cases and one new death on Monday. In all, Florida has recorded at least 3,673,033 confirmed COVID-19cases and 60,846 deaths. On average, the state has added 61 deaths and 1,439 cases per day in the past seven days. Florida had a death rate of 283 cumulative deaths per 100,000 people since the start of the pandemic. Two weeks ago, the state had a death rate of 277 deaths per 100,000 people.

“How will DeSantis’ Surgeon General craft COVID-19 mask rules?” via Kirby Wilson of the Tampa Bay Times — A proposed bill would grant Dr. Joseph Ladapo’s agency the power to decide how often employees must be tested to gain an exemption from a business’ vaccine mandate. The measure would allow the Department of Health to define how personal protective equipment may be used, and what “anticipated pregnancy” means for similar exemptions. Lawmakers would be entrusting these powers to an agency run by a man who, because of how top agency officials are confirmed in Florida, still must be approved by state Senators. “Should he be making these decisions without being confirmed?” said Sen. Janet Cruz. State law allows Ladapo to serve in his post at least through the next Legislative Session, which begins in January, and the following Session, which starts in March 2023, without being confirmed.

“University of Miami students got an early holiday gift: Checks as high as $2,500 due to COVID-19 relief bill” via Jesse Lieberman of the Miami Herald — Every one of the more than 17,000 current undergraduate and graduate students enrolled at the Coral Gables private university recently received a check from the school ranging from $200 to $2,500. The funds came from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III under the American Rescue Plan Act, passed by Congress and signed into law by Biden in March 2021, said John Haller, UM’s vice president for enrollment management. The $1.9 trillion law allocated $39 billion to colleges and universities across the country during the pandemic.

“COVID-19 vaccinations offered at two schools in Polk County” via The Lakeland Ledger — Polk County Public Schools and the Florida Department of Health in Polk County will offer pop-up vaccination clinics this week at two schools. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available to any student aged 5 or older at the clinics. These are voluntary events, as students, employees and family members are not required to be vaccinated. Vaccinations will be offered Wednesday from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Ridge Community High in Davenport; and Thursday from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Lake Gibson High in Lakeland. Both clinics are open to any student in Polk County age 5 and up, as well as their family members and PCPS employees.

— 2022 —

“Dem candidates go all-in on Joe Biden spending as inflation angst soars” via Megan Cassala of POLITICO — Tight congressional races across the nation are quickly turning into battlegrounds over a key economic question: whether Biden’s spending agenda is the chief culprit for inflation concerns gripping the country. Republicans are latching onto heightened anxiety tied to the nation’s sharpest inflation spike in three decades. Democrats, meanwhile, are scrambling to preempt the attacks by focusing on broader benefits of the multitrillion-dollar packages. The opposing bets on the infrastructure and social spending plans are laying the groundwork for a year of sparring tied to voters’ growing worries about the economy.

“‘Not-so-Special Session’: Charlie Crist criticizes DeSantis’ focus on vaccine mandates” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Crist slammed DeSantis Tuesday morning, criticizing the Governor’s recently called Special Session to hear bills addressing mask and vaccine mandates. Calling the legislative hearings a “not-so-special session,” Crist scrutinized the Governor in the virtual news conference for not prioritizing other issues impacting Floridians, like unemployment, housing affordability, and voting rights. Crist also hosted several Floridian activists to highlight the issues affecting their communities. Crist equated the Session call to political theater.

“Florida certifies Shelia Cherfilus-McCormick’s win in the congressional Democratic primary” via Lisa J. Huriash of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Cherfilus-McCormick is the official winner of South Florida’s 20th Congressional District Democratic primary. State officials, including DeSantis, met Tuesday to certify the official returns from the Nov. 2 primary election. Cherfilus-McCormick was deemed the winner, finishing five votes ahead of her competitor, Dale Holness. Cherfilus-McCormick still faces a general election, but the 20th District is so overwhelmingly Democratic that winning the primary leaves her on strong ground to win the election.

“Gayle Harrell plans re-election for SD 29, leaving SD 25 with no candidate” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — If Martin County moves south by one Senate District, Sen. Harrell plans to run in Senate District 29 in 2022. The next election would mark the beginning of her third term. But the latest Senate district drafts have the Stuart Republican’s current district, Senate District 25, drifting north, losing its land in Palm Beach County and her home Martin County. “Whatever district I am in, I will run in. It doesn’t matter what the number is,” Harrell told Florida Politics. If Harrell wins re-election under the current proposed SD 29 borders, she will lose her St. Lucie County constituents, except those in southern Port St. Lucie. In their place, she would pick up more Palm Beach County residents.

Kiyan Michael launches campaign for HD 12 — Jacksonville Republican Michael has joined the Republican Primary to succeed Rep. Clay Yarborough in Northeast Florida’s House District 12. Michael is a Navy veteran and a member of the Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board. Her campaign announcement also described her as an “Angel Mom” due to the death of one of her children in a car crash caused by an undocumented immigrant who had been deported twice before the wreck. She joins former state Rep. Lake Ray and assistant state attorney Jessica Baker in the Primary. Despite a head start for Ray, Baker leads the field in fundraising and has nabbed endorsements from high-profile Republicans such as Senate President Wilton Simpson, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and Duval County Sheriff Mike Williams.

Personnel note: Dan Newman, Greg Goddard join the Tracie Davis campaign — Campaign pros Newman and Goddard joined Rep. Davis‘ campaign for Senate District 6 this week. Newman is a veteran of several Democratic campaigns, having previously served as Deputy Political Director for Alex Sink’s 2010 gubernatorial campaign and, most recently, as finance director for House Victory. He will serve as a finance consultant to the Davis campaign. Goddard, meanwhile, worked as Finance Director for Crist’s 2014 gubernatorial campaign and served as the Florida finance chief for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign. He’s signed on to be Davis’ General Consultant. Davis is one of four Democrats running for SD 6, a Duval County-based seat currently held by term-limited Sen. Audrey Gibson.

—“Vance Aloupis hits high-water mark, adding $33,075 in October to retain HD 115 seat” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics

—”Unopposed Daniel Perez posts six-figure fundraising in October to retain HD 116” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics

—”Juan Fernandez-Barquin adds $35K to HD 119 defense, nearly a third from Petland” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics

— CORONA NATION —

“Biden administration plans imminent booster expansion to all adults” via Caitlin Owens of Axios — The Biden administration is expected to begin the process of expanding the booster authorization to all adults as early as this week. America’s booster campaign got off to an underwhelming start, potentially leaving millions of vulnerable people at risk as the holidays approach. The pandemic still isn’t over, and the data is clear that vaccine effectiveness has waned over time and with the rise of Delta, but also that a booster dose restores protection against the virus to remarkable levels. Despite disagreement among experts about who needs a booster, there’s broad consensus that older people and at least some with underlying health conditions should get an additional dose around six months after their first series.

“Anthony Fauci says boosters for all key to U.S. reaching COVID-19 endemic level” via Julie Steenhuysen of Reuters — Dr. Fauci said it is possible for COVID-19 to be reduced to an endemic illness from the current health emergency next year if the country ramps up vaccination rates. Booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccines are vital for reaching that point, Fauci said in an interview during the Reuters Total Health conference, which runs virtually from Nov. 15-18. Experts believe COVID-19 cannot be eliminated and will likely become endemic, meaning it will always be present in the population to some degree, such as the flu or chickenpox. “To me, if you want to get to endemic, you have got to get the level of infection so low that it does not have an impact on society, on your life, on your economy,” Fauci said.

“Biden’s vaccine-or-test mandate to go before Cincinnati-based federal court” via Rebecca Rainey of POLITICO — The legal fight over the Biden administration’s vaccine-or-test mandate will be heard before the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals after a lottery conducted Tuesday by an obscure federal judicial panel. Nearly three dozen lawsuits have been filed in multiple federal appeals courts against the requirement, triggering the lottery to consolidate the cases before one court. The rule, released by the OSHA on Nov. 5, requires private businesses with more than 100 employees to ensure that their workers are vaccinated or tested weekly for COVID-19, starting Jan. 4. The lawsuits argue that the rule exceeds the Labor Department’s authority and Congress’ ability to delegate to federal agencies.

“Biden administration to announce purchase of 10 million courses of Pfizer anti-COVID-19 pill” via Tyler Pager and Laurie McGinley of The Washington Post — The Biden administration is expected to announce this week that it is purchasing 10 million courses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill, a multibillion-dollar investment in a medication that officials hope will help change the trajectory of the pandemic by staving off many hospitalizations and deaths, according to two people with knowledge of the transaction. U.S. officials see this antiviral pill, and another by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, as potential game-changers to help restore a broader sense of normalcy and are eager to add them to a small arsenal of treatments for Americans who contract the coronavirus. Health officials believe the pills will help tame the pandemic because of their ability to thwart the virus’s most pernicious effects.

“Ad campaign features testimonials from young ‘long haulers’ to motivate vaccine-holdouts” via Lena H. Sun of The Washington Post — With nearly a third of American adults unvaccinated as the country enters the higher-risk winter months, some public health experts are turning to ad campaigns that feature the voices of people in their 20s sickened by “long COVID” as a way to try to motivate many younger people still reluctant to get the shots. Resolve to Save Lives, a New York City-based nonprofit, a former director of the CDC, launched a campaign Tuesday that features testimonials from three people in their 20s who have been battling long-term health complications of COVID-19 for the past year. They talk in television, radio and social media ads about devastating and lasting symptoms that prevent them from working.

— CORONA ECONOMICS —

“Retail sales rose by 1.7% in October despite high inflation” via Gabriel T. Rubin of The Wall Street Journal — American consumers withstood rising inflation to power a strong start to the holiday shopping season, with big retailers reporting higher sales and expectations for a solid finish to the year. Sales at U.S. retail stores, online sellers, and restaurants rose by a seasonally adjusted 1.7% in October compared with the previous month. Consumers continued their stepped-up spending despite continued COVID-19 fears and inflation concerns. The elevated spending level suggests solid holiday sales this season, lifting the economy as a whole. J.P. Morgan said it was upgrading its growth expectations, raising its forecast for fourth quarter U.S. gross domestic product to 5% from 4%.

— How the pandemic redefined home design: A recent RentCafe survey of people searching for rental apartments online found “more space” had become a priority, usurping the desire for a cheaper unit. The survey, Axios found, is a reflection of shifting long-term views that prioritize home space after months of being forced indoors. Home design expert Laurel Vernazza told the outlet, before COVID-19, home “was a place to run home from work, drop off stuff, quickly eat something if you’re lucky, and get the kids out the door for sports.” But now, she said, people are reevaluating their space and realizing, “geez, we Don’t really have space for everybody to decompress.” Now, features like spacious kitchen islands, closet renovations, ‘smart home’ upgrades and flexible home office space are premium real estate features.

— MORE CORONA —

“D.C. will no longer require masks in many public settings, Muriel Bowser announces” via Julie Zauzmer Weil of The Washington Post — Washington’s local mask mandate, one of the strictest in the nation since late July, will relax greatly beginning Monday, Mayor Bowser announced. The District had required residents to wear masks in most indoor settings since the delta variant caused coronavirus case counts to rise over the summer. On Tuesday, Bowser said that coronavirus vaccines are working: While case rates remain stubbornly above an average of 10 new cases per day for every 100,000 residents, vaccines prevent most people who catch the virus from needing hospitalization. That means it’s time to let residents choose whether to wear masks in their office buildings, retail stores and many other settings, Bowser said. Local businesses can still choose to require masks, but they will not be legally required.

“Fully vaccinated people will be allowed to celebrate NYE in Times Square” via Noah Garfinkel of Axios — New York City will allow people who are fully vaccinated to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Times Square this year, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday. Revelers must show proof of vaccination and a valid photo ID, officials said. Those who cannot get vaccinated due to a disability need to show a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event, Times Square Alliance President Tom Harris said at a news conference. They must also wear a mask if they can. Children under 5 will have to be with someone who has proof of vaccination, Harris added. “We want to welcome all those hundreds of thousands of folks, but everyone needs to be vaccinated,” de Blasio said.

“COVID-19 documentary ‘The First Wave’ is a simultaneously vital and hard-to-watch time capsule” via Michael O’Sullivan of The Washington Post — “The First Wave” opens with the death of a COVID-19 patient at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center, and it’s an upsetting enough introduction to make some viewers wonder, right off the bat, exactly what they’re getting into by choosing to watch this film, at a time when the still-scary pandemic seems far from over, despite having retreated in some places, as vaccination has spread, and promising new antiviral regimens have been discovered. The film feels like a viscerally effective time capsule from the recent past, yet one whose arrival in theaters may still be too soon for many.

“Andrew Cuomo may have to forfeit millions earned from pandemic memoir” via Grace Ashford and Luis Ferré-Sadurní of The New York Times — Former Gov. Cuomo could be forced to forfeit millions of dollars that he earned from his 2020 pandemic memoir after a state ethics board on Tuesday voted to revoke its authorization for the book. The Joint Commission on Public Ethics accused Cuomo of essentially obtaining approval under false pretenses, including breaking his promise not to use state resources toward completion of the memoir. The Commission also noted several misrepresentations in Cuomo’s request for the ethics Commission’s approval, including the nature of the book’s subject matter and how far along the project was at the time of the request. It also noted that the full financial details of the deal and contract had been withheld from the panel.

“What’s the future of outdoor dining in New York?” via Nicole Hong of The New York Times — Marking a pivotal transition in a return to normalcy, New York now faces the same question as cities like Philadelphia and Atlanta that are weighing proposals to keep outdoor dining: Which emergency innovations borne of the pandemic should remain as permanent legacies? In New York, the program has turned into a contentious battle over who should have ownership of streets and sidewalks. A group of residents sued the city last month, detailing 108 pages of complaints about outdoor dining. Supporters say outdoor dining was a vital re-imagining of the streets that salvaged an industry where hundreds of restaurants have shut down for good.





— PRESIDENTIAL —

“Biden got his bipartisan win. Now, reality sets in.” via Michael D. Shear of The New York Times — For more than an hour on Monday, Biden enjoyed the kind of political moment he had eagerly sought and long-promised, surrounded by a bipartisan cast of lawmakers on the South Lawn of the White House for the signing of landmark legislation forged through compromise at both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue. But after completing the signing ceremony for the $1 trillion infrastructure bill, Biden returns to a much harsher reality: historically low approval ratings, unified Republican opposition to the centerpiece of his domestic policy, growing alarm in his party about the prospect of losing control of Congress next year and a surprising surge in inflation. The President and his aides hope that the highly choreographed event will allow Biden to find his footing.

“Biden touts infrastructure bill at snowy, rusty bridge in New Hampshire” via Colleen Long, Holly Ramer, and Alexandra Jaffe of The Associated Press — Biden set out Tuesday on a national tour to persuade everyday Americans of the benefits of his big, just-signed infrastructure plan. First stop: a snowy, rusty bridge in New Hampshire, a state that gave him no love in last year’s presidential primaries. Biden left the state in February 2020 before polls had even closed on his fifth-place primary finish. But he returned as President, eager to talk up the billions in investments in upgrading America’s roads, bridges and transit systems that he signed into law Monday. Biden framed the infrastructure law in direct and human terms. He said it would have a meaningful impact here, from efficient everyday transportation to keeping emergency routes open.

What Rick Scott is reading — “Biden administration soon to announce diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics” via Josh Rogin of The Washington Post — With the Beijing Winter Olympics just three months away, the Biden administration will soon have to make clear whether it plans to send an official delegation to China. But sooner rather than later, according to several sources familiar with the plans, the White House is expected to announce that neither Biden nor any other U.S. government officials will attend the Beijing Games. This diplomatic boycott is intended, the sources say, as a way to respond to the Chinese government’s human rights abuses without impacting U.S. athletes.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“The second-biggest program in the Democrats’ spending plan gives billions to the rich” via Alyssa Fowers and Simon Ducroquet of The Washington Post — Biden’s social spending bill includes investments in clean energy and affordable child care, but it also includes a $285 billion tax cut that would almost exclusively benefit high-income households over the next five years. The measure would allow households to increase their deduction from state and local taxes from $10,000 to $80,000 through 2026 and then impose a new deduction cap through 2031. It’s the second-most expensive item in the legislation over the next five years, more costly than establishing a paid family and medical leave program, and nearly twice as expensive as funding home-medical services for the elderly and disabled.

“Americans broadly support Supreme Court upholding Roe v. Wade and oppose Texas abortion law, Post-ABC poll finds” via Scott Clement, William Bishop and Robert Barnes of The Washington Post — Americans say by a roughly 2-to-1 margin that the Supreme Court should uphold its landmark abortion decision in Roe v. Wade, and by a similar margin the public opposes a Texas law banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. The lopsided support for maintaining abortion rights protections comes as the court considers cases challenging its long-term precedents, including Dec. 1 arguments over a Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The poll finds 27% of Americans say the court should overturn Roe, while 60% say it should be upheld, attitudes that are consistent in polls dating to 2005.

“Investigation finds Scott used loophole to avoid taxes” via Mahsa Saeidi of WFLA — The independent, nonprofit investigative newsroom ProPublica is calling out Sen. Scott, accusing him of benefiting from a tax loophole instead of taking action to close it. Scott is one of the wealthiest Senators, and once ran one of the world’s largest health care companies. Right now, Scott is under fire after a ProPublica investigation found he used a loophole to dodge estate taxes. The loophole is utilized by more than half the country’s rich, according to the nonprofit newsroom that examined troves of IRS records. To be clear, this is not a partisan issue. ProPublica found both Democrats and Republicans have been exploiting loopholes to avoid paying taxes.

“DHS watchdog declined to investigate Border Patrol horseback conduct with Haitian migrants” via Michael Wilner, Bryan Lowry, and Jacqueline Charles of the Miami Herald — The Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general has “declined to investigate” the conduct of horse-mounted Border Patrol officers in Del Rio, Texas, chasing Haitian migrants as they attempted to cross the U.S.-Mexico border. The inspector general’s office has referred the case back to the DHS Office of Professional Responsibility, which “immediately commenced investigative work, including its review of videos and photographs and the interview of witnesses, employees, and CBP leadership,” the DHS statement said, referring to Customs and Border Protection.

“Opposition group behind halted march claims victory despite Cuban government’s crackdown” via Nora Gámez Torres of the Miami Herald — In response to the Cuban government’s crackdown, the group behind the opposition march halted on Monday urged Cubans to continue protesting and raising their voices against “injustice.” In an early morning statement on Tuesday, Archipiélago, the group behind the march, said the reasons for the initiative still remain and that the Cuban government “has not understood the message.” “The Cuban government has responded to our demands as a dictatorship does: with extreme militarization of the streets,” the statement said.

— CRISIS —

“The head of the Jan. 6 committee said his patience is about up with a high-profile witness: Mark Meadows.” via Nicholas Wu of POLITICO — The Jan. 6 select panel’s patience with former White House Chief of Staff Meadows is wearing thin as lawmakers weigh another criminal contempt referral. Chair Bennie Thompson said he would be signing a letter Tuesday to Meadows to reiterate the committee’s demands. The letter will “basically be repeating what we’ve been saying all along. We need these questions answered. We’ve given you an opportunity or several occasions for to be responsive and you’ve not done it,” Thompson said. Meadows declined to show up for a scheduled deposition last Friday, and his lawyer has indicated he would not cooperate with the panel because of former President Donald Trump’s invocation of executive privilege.

— EPILOGUE TRUMP —

“Donald Trump seeks continued block on sending White House files to Jan. 6 panel” via Charlie Savage of The New York Times — Trump asked a federal appeals court to block the National Archives from giving Congress quick access to records from his White House related to the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, arguing that litigation over whether they are properly shielded by his claim of executive privilege should fully play out first. In a 54-page brief filed before the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, Jesse Binnall, a lawyer for Trump, reiterated his argument that the Constitution gives the former President the power to keep those files confidential even though he is no longer in office and even though Biden refused to assert executive privilege over them. The dispute raises novel issues about the scope of executive privilege when invoked by a former President without the support of the incumbent one.

“Judge questions why Justice reversed course on Trump taxes” via Josh Gerstein and Kyle Cheney of POLITICO — A federal judge poised to rule on Trump’s effort to block Congress from obtaining his tax returns expressed skepticism Tuesday about the Justice Department’s abrupt reversal in the case after Trump left office. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden suggested it was strange that last July, about six months after Biden was sworn in, the Justice Department concluded the Treasury Department was legally obligated to turn over Trump’s tax returns to the House. McFadden, a Trump appointee, implied that the reversal was driven by politics, and he said the new stance might dictate that Congress could be entitled not only to Biden’s returns, but even the taxes filed by Biden’s son Hunter Biden.

—“Chris Christie reveals Trump’s election night moment that made him feel sick” via Dana Bash of CNN

— LOCAL NOTES —

“Kristen Rosen Gonzalez, Alex Fernandez comfortably win runoff races for Miami Beach Commission” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Miami Beach has two new Commissioners after Tuesday’s runoff election. In Group I, Gonzalez is again on the Miami Beach Commission after defeating opponent Raquel Pacheco, a local business owner. Gonzalez will succeed Mickey Steinberg, departing to chase the Miami-Dade Commission seat held by term-limited Sally Heyman next year. And in Group III, Planning Board member Fernandez defeated real estate investor Stephen Cohen to take outgoing Commissioner Michael Góngora’s seat.

“Bryan Calvo, Luis Rodriguez win lopsided runoff races for Hialeah City Council” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Hialeah has two new City Council members after a runoff election Tuesday. In Group VI, law school student Calvo defeated registered nurse and business owner Angelica Pacheco to succeed Paul Hernandez, who opted not to seek re-election to the seven-member Council. And in Group VII, auto parts sales manager Rodriguez, an auto parts sales manager, beat banker Maylin Villalonga to take the seat of term-limited Council member Katharine Cue-Fuente.

“Voter-passed tax referenda generate a bonanza for local governments, inviting pushback from the Legislature” via Amy Keller of Florida Trend — The Great Recession of the late 2000s blew a hole in Marion County’s budget. Property values in and around Ocala plunged, dragging tax receipts down with them. Options to deal with the cash crunch were few. “We didn’t want to their homes and jobs,” says Kathy Bryant, a Marion County Commissioner since 2010. She and her colleagues slashed spending instead. By 2015, she says, the county had backlogged millions of dollars of transportation and any longer. The proposed solution? Ask voters to sign off on a local option, four-year, one-cent sales tax increase. Voters passed the sales tax referendum with 55% approval in 2016, and in 2020, more than 70% of Marion County voters extended the penny tax for another four years.

“Confederate monument debate will continue for Jacksonville City Council” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — The withdrawal last week of legislation for moving the Confederate monument from Springfield Park won’t be the last word on the monument or how Jacksonville should treat the Confederacy in public spaces. City Council member Aaron Bowman said that when the Council meets Thursday to review its strategic plan, he will propose charting a timeline for discussions about Confederate monuments in the first half of 2022, leading to a proposal financed in next year’s budget and completed by June 2023. “I don’t know how much support it’s going to get, but from my perspective, doing nothing is not an option right now,” he said.

“FDLE criminal case against Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony removed from State Attorney Harold Pryor’s office” via Dan Christensen of Florida Bulldog — Using a confidential executive order, DeSantis transferred the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s criminal case against Tony to the State Attorney’s Office in Fort Myers. The Governor’s quiet decision over the summer to remove Tony’s case from the jurisdiction of Pryor followed what sources said was Pryor’s reluctance to file felony and other charges against Tony as recommended by the FDLE. The FDLE’s investigation began after Florida Bulldog reported in early May 2020 that Tony signed an FDLE affidavit the prior January declaring under oath that he never had a criminal record sealed or expunged.

“Company sues mother of murdered boys over husband’s $4 million life insurance payout” via Fresh Take Florida — An insurance company is suing the mother of two boys killed by her estranged husband over a $4 million life insurance payout which claims she may not have been legally entitled to receive. Meanwhile, she is trying to collect $10 million from her husband’s estate. The legal battle, just underway in federal court, is the latest twist in the crime earlier this year. It sheds new light on the father’s actions days before the killings and hints at the vast amounts of money at stake for surviving family members. Paul Reinhart fatally shot the couple’s young sons on May 4 before setting fire to the family’s vacation home near Suwannee in western Florida and fatally shooting himself.

“PBC school board drops FSBA membership over remarks about Guatemalan, LGBTQ students” via Sonja Isger of The Palm Beach Post — Palm Beach County School Board members have resigned their memberships in a statewide organization that offers board training and lobbies on their behalf after the organization’s President was called out for her remarks about Guatemalan and LGBTQ students. Their alarm began when board members learned of remarks made by Chris Patricca, who is President of the Florida School Boards Association and a Lee County school board member, in an online September meeting. “The biggest challenge that those principals are facing is getting them out of the bathroom because they’ve never seen running water before,” Patricca said in remarks captured during the meeting.

“SEC probing Miami Beach facial-recognition tech firm overspending on condo, tennis” via Rob Wile of the Miami Herald — Alfi, a Miami Beach facial-recognition technology company that gained notoriety this summer as a meme stock and suspended or fired several top executives, is now facing a probe by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Alfi, which went public in May, has been asked to retain documents that date back to April 2018. Last month, the company placed its CEO, Paul Pereira, and its CFO, Dennis McIntosh, on leave pending its internal investigation as it terminated its chief technology officer and Pereira’s son, Charles. The moves came in response to transactions involving a South Beach condominium purchased for $1.1 million and an agreement to sponsor a tennis event in the British Virgin Islands.

“Black population in Boynton jumps but FIU study shows community lags in economic equity” via Jorge Milian of The Palm Beach Post — U.S. Census figures show that Boynton Beach’s Black population increased 21.7% from 2010, helping drive the city’s head count jump to more than 80,000 residents. What the census numbers don’t show, but an FIU study looking into racial and social equity in Boynton Beach makes entirely clear, is the continuing disparities between Blacks, and to a lesser extent Hispanics, compared to whites. The per capita income of Blacks ($18,598) is less than half that of whites ($41,0150), and of the 8,000 workers employed in the retail and service industries, most are Black or Hispanic.

“Brevard fire medic under investigation for allegedly insensitive remark to shooting victim” via Dave Berman and Tyler Vazquez of Florida Today — A member of the Brevard County Fire Rescue staff is under investigation after he allegedly made a racially insensitive remark to a man being transported by ambulance to the hospital after the man had been shot by a sheriff’s deputy. It is the second incident in a month involving alleged racial insensitivity by a BCFR employee. In the previous incident, an off-duty Brevard County Fire Rescue firefighter was seen in a photo on social media wearing blackface at a beachside Halloween party. The latest incident came to light Tuesday when County Commissioner Bryan Lober referenced it during a Commission meeting.

“A singer relieved herself onstage at a Florida concert. Will she face criminal charges?” via Madeleine Marr of the Miami Herald — As the old saying goes, when you gotta go, you gotta go. But does it have to go down onstage during a concert? That’s what happened Thursday night during a shocking live performance at the Welcome to Rockville Festival at the Daytona International Speedway. The lead singer with Brass Against, Sophia Urista, was singing a cover of Rage Against the Machine’s “Wake Up,” when she announced she had to relieve herself and called a fan up onstage. Video shared to social media (which we will not show here) shows Urista pulling down her pants and urinating on the guy, who had a can on his face, and didn’t seem to mind.

“Food ran out in the Everglades after heavy rain last year. Wading birds had trouble nesting” via Adriana Brasileiro of the Miami Herald — Wading bird nesting, a key indicator of Everglades health, was weak in 2020 after a very wet rainy season started early with massive storms in May, diluting pools where fish had concentrated and flooding nests full of chicks that weren’t able to fly yet. Most nest counts were well below the 10-year average and just a fraction of the record-breaking 2018 season that produced massive colonies close to numbers seen in the 1930s and 1940s. There were considered highly productive decades for Everglades birdlife. The 2020 wading bird report estimated there were 43,860 wading bird nests in South Florida, lower than the 10-year average of 46,841 nests and about three times less than in the banner 2018 season, when 138,834 nests were counted.

“Kristin Dozier named new Capitol Region Transportation Planning chair” via Tristan Wood of Florida Politics — Leon County Commissioner Dozier was unanimously voted the new chair of the Capital Region Transportation Planning Agency’s board during its meeting Tuesday. The CRTPA oversees transportation planning within Florida’s Capital Region. Dozier, who previously served as the board’s vice chair, will replace Tallahassee City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow. Her appointment continues a multiyear tradition of yearly chair seats alternating between a Tallahassee Commissioner or Leon County Commissioner. The board provides input and prioritizes projects that are angling for state funding. According to the board’s proposed five-year tentative work program, the board is overseeing the planning of an estimated $238 million in infrastructure projects in Leon County alone from 2023 to 2027.

“Outspoken Trumper who was regular at government meetings killed in traffic accident” via Meta Minton of Villages-News.com — David Serdar of Fruitland Park, was riding a bicycle at 9:11 p.m. Tuesday when he was hit by a truck on Picciola Road, near the intersection of Michigan Avenue in Leesburg. He was transported by ambulance to Leesburg Regional Medical Center, where he later died. Serdar was riding northbound on Picciola Road when he was struck by a 2012 Toyota pickup, driven by 30-year-old Rachel Dyer, police said. She also had been northbound on Picciola Road. She was not injured. Serdar was well known for attending local government meetings and speaking out on various topics, including Trump, preserving the planet and the future of children. He often cited his close ties to state Sen. Dennis Baxley. Serdar was known for driving a sport utility vehicle, heavily decorated with political signs and flags.

— TOP OPINION —

“Florida Democrats should stick together to defeat bad public records law” via the Tampa Bay Times editorial board — The Legislature must show a “public necessity” when creating a public records exemption. The text of a new bill, SB 4, makes a flimsy case based on a heavy dose of supposition glued loosely to lots of conjecture. Democrats in the state Legislature have a chance to stop this bad law from taking effect. All they have to do is stick together. If they remain disciplined and vote as a bloc, they can chalk up a rare victory and keep public records in the sunshine, where they belong. Will they do it? Thankfully, it takes a two-thirds vote in both the House and Senate to pass an exemption to the state’s public records laws. The Republicans don’t have that many votes on their own. They need some Democrats to support the bill.

— OPINIONS —

“Anti-vaxxers are playacting at victimhood, using a deeply offensive symbol” via Leonard Pitts Jr. of the Miami Herald — The Nazis are coming. That, to a distressing extent, is the crux of the argument being mounted by some of those who refuse to obey vaccine mandates. On Sunday, a group of them even showed up at the Bronx office of New York State Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz with yellow Stars of David affixed to their clothes. On the one hand, these people go about likening themselves to victims of Nazi oppression. On the other hand, we are seeing more and more people embrace tactics reminiscent of … wait for it … Nazi oppression.

“When can the U.S. declare victory over COVID-19?” via Spencer Bokat-Lindell of The New York Times — At this uncertain juncture, how close is the United States to something we could call a new normal, and how should Americans think about managing the transition? Here’s what people are saying. Experts say the coronavirus will eventually become endemic: Outbreaks will be rarer and smaller, and hospitalizations and deaths will decline. In the United States, “it’s certainly possible” some regions will be assigned endemic status in 2022. “No one is trying to eradicate COVID-19 from the planet,” Dr. Dara Kass, an associate professor of emergency medicine at the Columbia University Medical Center. Instead, she said, “we’re trying to remove it from being a guiding force in our lives.”

“Florida should stop withholding important COVID-19 information” via the Tampa Bay Times editorial board — As the delta variant gripped Florida this summer, Latinos and younger adults saw what was happening, and they jumped to get vaccinated. That finding shows what happens when people are armed with the facts and equipped to make informed medical decisions. And it’s another lesson of how state government has put Floridians at risk by withholding key COVID-19 data. Two of the groups most hesitant to be vaccinated, 25-to-44-year-olds and the Latino population, led the state in new vaccinations as the delta variant swept Florida. The newspaper found the trend became especially apparent in South Florida, as younger people and minorities sought vaccinations at higher rates than the state as a whole.

“Restore the Everglades to protect our drinking water — and Florida’s future” via Marco Rubio and Daniella Levine Cava for the Miami Herald — We are now closer than ever to making restoring freshwater flows to Biscayne Bay a reality, thanks to a new project planned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the South Florida Water Management District. The project, named the Biscayne Bay and Southeastern Everglades Ecosystem Restoration project (BBSEER), is part of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan (CERP). The goal is to restore freshwater flows to the wetlands along Biscayne Bay, improve the area’s resilience to sea level rise, and ultimately protect the Biscayne aquifer. The writing on the wall is clear: We could never adequately protect the Biscayne aquifer or the bay if we allowed the Bird Drive Basin wetland to be developed.

“Yvonne Hinson: Demand fair districts before it’s too late” via Florida Politics — We have a once-in-a-decade opportunity to ensure our communities reflect our values, goals and desires for a better future. Once every 10 years, our nation engages in the process of drawing lines that outline districts for future elections at the local, state and federal levels. I have the responsibility to come together with my colleagues in the Florida Legislature for this meaningful opportunity to draw new political district maps of Florida’s communities. Sadly, some politicians want to draw maps that provide political advantages through gerrymandering. Whether diluting or packing votes, gerrymandering is a form of suppression and disenfranchisement, which is unacceptable. Everything we want and need from our community is on the line. Fair representation is foundational to our democracy.

“Mickey wants to gamble! As companies rush to cash in on sports betting in Florida, even Disney wants action” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — Floridians are being inundated with sports-betting TV ads and petition drives as it seems everybody wants a piece of the gambling action. Florida is at the center of the sports-betting universe these days. Residents are being flooded with ads and petition requests. Even Disney, which has long opposed gambling, is now angling for a piece of the action. The most important thing to know is that everyone involved in this fight wants one thing: more money. The Governor and Legislature set off the frenzy earlier this year by legalizing sports betting for the first time in Florida, granting a monopoly to the Seminole Tribe.

— ON TODAY’S SUNRISE —

As DeSantis’ legislative priorities for the Special Session advance, Republican leaders are in tune with the Governor’s marching orders, for the most part.

Also on today’s Sunrise:

— When it comes to ditching federal worker safety standards, Republican Sen. Jeff Brandes says Florida’s business community has not signaled support for pulling out of OSHA.

— And it’s official, Cherfilus-McCormick is the winner in a special Democratic Primary for Florida’s 20th Congressional District. She triumphed over three sitting legislators who resigned to run.

To listen, click on the image below:

— ALOE —

“The longest lunar eclipse in centuries will happen this week, NASA says. What to know” via Maddie Capron of The Charlotte Observer — You can see the longest partial lunar eclipse in hundreds of years this week. The “nearly total” lunar eclipse is expected overnight Thursday, Nov. 18, to Friday, Nov. 19, NASA said. “The Moon will be so close to opposite the Sun on Nov 19 that it will pass through the southern part of the shadow of the Earth for a nearly total lunar eclipse,” NASA said on its website. The eclipse will last 3 hours, 28 minutes and 23 seconds, making it the longest in centuries, Space.com reported. Only a small sliver of the moon will be visible during the eclipse. About 97% of the moon will disappear into Earth’s shadow as the sun and moon pass opposite sides of the planet, EarthSky reported.

“Florida’s gas prices continue small drops even as holiday travel ramps up” via Karl Etters of the Tallahassee Democrat — Gas prices in Florida declined by just one cent last week after a huge jump in October that sent the cost to its highest in eight years. The average price across the Sunshine State was $3.27 a gallon on Sunday. But three weeks of slow decline may be the start of a continued slide at the pump. Crude oil prices, which affect the cost of gasoline, dropped by nearly $3 last week, settling Friday at $80.79 a barrel. Still, prices at the pump will remain well above last year’s prices, heading into what is expected to be a busy Thanksgiving travel season.

___

