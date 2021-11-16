Vance Aloupis hits high-water mark, adding $33,075 in October to retain HD 115 seat

Incumbent Rep. Vance Aloupis had one of his best monthly fundraising performances this election cycle in October, raising $33,075 to defend his seat representing House District 115.

Aloupis doesn’t yet have a challenger, but he does have about $146,996 to spend should one emerge. That’s what he has between his campaign account and political committee, The Right Future for Florida.

Aloupis’ biggest October donation came from Southwest Florida Enterprises, a greyhound racing company, which donated $5,000 to his committee.

The charter school industry makes a strong showing on Aloupis’ campaign finance reports in October, giving a total of $7,000 to Aloupis’ bid for third term.

School Development HC Finance of Miami gave Aloupis a total of $4,000, with donations to both his committee and his campaign. Charter Schools USA, based in Fort Lauderdale; Red Apple Development LLC in Fort Lauderdale; and Ignacio Zulueta, an entrepreneur in the charter school industry, each donated $1,000.

Pet stores in Hialeah, Pooches of Woodlands in Hialeah, and Pooches of Bellaire, each donated $1,000.

RedSpeed Florida, a red-light camera operator, and Associated Builders and Contractors PAC, based in Coconut Creek, each gave Aloupis’ committee $2,000. The Dade County Firefighters Local along with a one-person company near Tampa, Tapper Ventures Inc., gave The Right Future for Florida $1,000.

A medical marijuana company, real estate attorneys, insurance industry political organizations, a building materials company, a pharmaceutical company and Comcast round out the list of Aloupis’ $1,000 donors.

His campaign expenditures show $3,500 was paid to Senate President Wilton Simpson’s campaign and $2,500 to digital advertising with Miranda Advertising, based in Cutler Bay.

Aloupis won his HD 115 seat in 2018 in a squeaker — by just 1 percentage point — but trounced his Democratic opponent by double digits in 2020.

For the 2022 Session, Aloupis has introduced legislation (HB 6079) that would deny temporary cash assistance to drug trafficking convicts, set up the regulatory framework for cryptocurrency (HB 273) in Florida, and eliminate court-related financial obligations for juveniles (HB 257).

Redistricting might change his district’s makeup in the next election, but right now, HD 115 includes parts of the cities of Doral, Miami, South Miami, Pinecrest and Palmetto Bay, as well as some of Miami-Dade’s unincorporated area, including Kendall, Fontainebleau, Glenvar Heights and Westchester.

The campaign faced a deadline last week for reporting all campaign finance activity through October.