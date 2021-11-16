Yvonne Hinson: Demand fair districts before it’s too late

A lot can change in 10 years.

We never could have imagined being nearly two years into a global pandemic 10 years ago. Most of us couldn’t predict the hardship we’d face as a result and likely struggle to imagine what the next decade has in store.

Believe it or not, I’m excited about what’s on the horizon in the next 10 years because of what we can do about it today.

We have a once-in-a-decade opportunity to ensure our communities reflect our values, goals and desires for a better future for generations to come. Once every 10 years, our nation engages in the process of drawing lines that outline districts for future elections at the local, state and federal levels. This process of mapping out the voting districts in our communities is also known as community districting. These districts determine who can run for positions on the school board, city council, state legislature and even in Congress.

Candidates for these positions can only run for elections within the boundary of their district to represent the people within it. Voters can only vote for candidates that run within their district.

The way these electoral districts are drawn will influence any federal and state resources that will be invested back into our communities. These investments include money for local hospitals, schools, parks and transportation. Fairly drawn districts will ensure that no matter our color, background or ZIP code, voters get to pick their leaders, not the other way around. It’s the essential first step to ensuring representation for everyone.

As a State Representative, I have the responsibility to come together with my colleagues in the Florida Legislature for this meaningful opportunity to draw new political district maps of Florida’s communities.

Our job is to take your input and the demographic information we’ve learned from the 2020 census into consideration to create these district maps. We are constitutionally required to do this in a manner that is fair and equitable so that all Floridians have a voice in what happens with their schools, neighborhoods, and the state as a whole.

Sadly, some politicians want to draw maps that provide political advantages to one party or the other through what is called gerrymandering. Gerrymandering can be done by carving up our neighborhoods to unfairly dilute the votes of residents. It can also be done by packing certain groups of people together that these politicians think are likely to vote for them.

Whether diluting or packing votes, gerrymandering is a form of suppression and disenfranchisement which is unacceptable. Everything we want and need from our community is on the line.

Fair representation is foundational to our democracy.

The individuals that are elected to lead should share our values and goals for our community. We have one chance to get this right for our families, our friends and our neighbors. As an elected official, I want you to know that we need to hear from you. Our diverse communities are a strength, and when we work together, there’s no limit to what we can accomplish.

Call, email, tweet, attend local meetings, or even come to Tallahassee if you can. Tell the leaders of our state that you insist on fairly drawn maps and transparency throughout this process.

This opportunity comes once every 10 years and the action taken today can make an impact for generations to come.

Certain politicians may try to divide and silence the voice of the people, clearly forgetting that they work for you, not the other way around. Let them know they’ve got it wrong by demanding fair districts! It’s the next step in our fight for equality, fairness, and a real chance at the American dream.

I urge you to get involved, you cannot afford not to.

Rep. Yvonne Hinson serves in House District 20, which covers parts of Alachua and Marion counties.