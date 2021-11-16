November 16, 2021
Broward Commissioner Beam Furr pulls in nearly $23K in October, big boost from real estate
Image via Facebook.

Beam Furr
Furr has just over $87,000 available as of Oct. 31.

Broward County Commissioner Beam Furr added nearly $23,000 to his campaign in October, easily topping his Democratic challenger, lawyer Dameka Lachelle Davis.

Davis raised just over $1,900 during the month. She pulled in $2,800 in September, her first full month as a candidate. But she’s well behind Furr in fundraising heading into the 2022 election for Furr’s District 6 seat.

The real estate and construction sectors were particularly kind to Furr in October. He raised $9,000 from real estate firms and developers during the month.

The Florida Panthers hockey team, which plays in Broward County, also donated $1,000 to the incumbent. The high-powered law firm Rubin Turnbull and Associates poured in $1,000 as well.

Davis, meanwhile, relied mostly on smaller-dollar donations in October as she challenges Furr in the Democratic Primary.

Furr spent less than $250 in October, while Davis showed $0 in expenditures. As of Oct. 31, Furr holds just over $87,000 in his campaign account as compared to just over $4,700 for Davis.

Furr filed for re-election in May and is seeking his third term on the Broward County Commission. Prior to joining the Commission, Furr served as a City Commissioner in Hollywood for 12 years.

In addition to his work on the County Commission, Furr also serves on the Broward County Climate Change Task Force, the Broward County Metropolitan Planning Organization executive committee, the board of the Children’s Services Council and the South Florida Planning Council.

This is Davis’ first run for political office. Her law firm in Hollywood focuses on civil rights and criminal law. “I felt like our perspectives weren’t being addressed or heard in our district,” Davis said in explaining her decision to challenge the District 6 incumbent.

District 6 runs from Pembroke Pines eastward to the Atlantic into Hollywood and Hallandale Beach. Candidates and political committees faced a Wednesday deadline to report all financial activity through Oct. 31.

