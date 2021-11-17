November 17, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis vows pay raise, hiring bonuses for correctional officers

Jason DelgadoNovember 17, 20213min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Democrats form justice and safety reform task force to advise local governments

HeadlinesSpecial Session

Bitter partisan debate dominates as House passes vaccine mandate ban

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Lawmakers, advocates react as new Lake Okeechobee regulation plan takes shape

PRISON STOCK PHOTO (11)
The fiscal bump comes as prison leaders warn of a dire staffing crisis.

Florida’s understaffed prison system is getting a long-need shot in the arm, and it’s not a vaccine.

Beginning next year, Florida will raise the starting correctional officer salary to $38,750, marking a 16% increase.

The state will also offer a slew of new hire bonuses: $3,000 per correctional officer, plus an extra $1,000 for officers who join a high vacancy institution. Applicants who are already certified, meanwhile, can also earn a $1,000 hiring bonus.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the plan Wednesday.

“As so many cities and states choose to disrespect, degrade and defund the work of law enforcement, we want Florida to continue valuing our men and women of law enforcement today, tomorrow and for generations to come,” DeSantis said in a press release.

“This year, we have prioritized initiatives to recruit and reward high quality officers, especially corrections officers, and these new bonuses, effective immediately, will help support public safety positions within the Florida Department of Corrections,” DeSantis added.

The bonuses and salary increase are an answered prayer for prison leaders, who’ve long pleaded with state lawmakers for more resources.

In September, a Florida Department of Corrections (DOC) leader warned the clock is ticking.

“We just don’t have another Session to get this right from all the statistics we’re looking at,” Deputy Secretary Ricky Dixon told lawmakers.

Indeed, the numbers are grim by any measure. Prison leaders have long struggled to recruit and retain officers. Officers, they note, are disproportionally burdened by long hours and low pay.

Conversa_728x90

According to DOC, the agency loses 400 officers monthly while only recruiting 200 on average.

Staff shortages, they warn, lead to rapid burnout. Officers frequently work 16-hour days to maintain minimum staffing. Additionally, some face hours long commutes due to closures.

The starting pay currently stands at $16 an hour.

In all, taxpayers spent more than $103 million on overtime in fiscal year 2020-2022. Of the 18,000 security staff positions, more than 5,000 are vacant.

Florida is the third largest prison system in the nation.

Post Views: 107

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLawmakers, advocates react as new Lake Okeechobee regulation plan takes shape

nextBitter partisan debate dominates as House passes vaccine mandate ban

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Jim Messer: Did acting FCC chair slow walk emergency broadband?
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more